Love it or hate it, everybody knows of this 5-block stretch sometimes referred to as the “Crossroads of the World”—and that’s what makes it so legendary. Named in 1904 after the New York Times Building that once resided on 42nd Street, Times Square runs between 42nd and 47th Streets and Broadway/Seventh Avenue in the heart of Midtown Manhattan. As a major transportation hub to many MTA subway lines and the nearby Port Authority Bus Terminal, Grand Central Terminal, and New York Penn Station, its central location and proximity to landmarks like Central Park, Macy’s, and Rockefeller Center is also what helps attract up to 370,000 pedestrians a day. Throughout its history, Times Square has undergone many transformations. But in our current post-lockdown times, where many patches of the city continue to remain empty since the start of the pandemic, the blinding neon lights and frenetic energy of Times Square have become a go-to place that serve as a reminder of why we love New York City so much. Whether you’re heading here for the iconic New Year’s Eve ball drop or are just in need of a general mood boost, here’s what to eat, see, and do in Times Square in NYC.

Spend hours in this pedestrian-friendly zone while taking selfies and basking in street entertainment Thanks to years of city planning with the goal of decreasing vehicular traffic, Times Square has become a pedestrian's paradise. The area is littered with outdoor furniture like tables, chairs, and benches—along with the iconic TKTS red steps—that encourages limitless chilling and people-watching. Get ready to easily spend hours here, and at any given time of day or night, chances are, there are street performances and open-air entertainment of some kind happening as well. Be sure to try out different selfie backdrops with both the north and south of Times Square in the background. And when it comes to all of those superheroes and costume characters hanging around, be warned: tips are highly encouraged when taking a photo with them (aka it is not free and they will demand it).

Hadestown on Broadway | Photo by Matthew Murphy

Experience world-renowned culture via Broadway musicals, comedy clubs, and more Beyond the vibe and people-watching of Times Square, there are definitely more ways to soak in some culture. One quintessential experience is standing in line at the TKTS Booth to secure discounted tickets to the hottest Broadway musicals and shows. Some additional hacks on snagging cheap Broadway tickets include lining up at nearby box offices for standing room passes. After you’ve watched a show, be sure to check out the newly-opened Museum of Broadway. For some laughs, head to the premier comedy nightclub, Carolines on Broadway. Madame Tussauds New York is home to five floors of wax figures and the largest animatronic exhibit in NYC, Face Off with King Kong. For a good-hearted scream, RiseNY offers full-motion, 180-degree simulation rides and more. And for bowling, arcades, billiards, and interactive games, there’s the 90,000-square-foot Bowlero.

Mermaid Oyster Bar | Photo by Alex Staniloff

Shop for I ❤️ NY souvenirs and unnecessarily big (and over-priced) candy bars Being in a Times Square state of mind means dropping some bucks on over-priced souvenirs that you can attach, “I bought it in Times Square,” when gifting. Along with general gift shops and outlets of big retail chains like Muji, H&M, and Sephora, there are multi-story, decked-out locales of the Disney Store, Hershey Chocolate World, M&M World, and more for a Time Square-centric experience.