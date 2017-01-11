Leaving the Bar? Check the Jukebox for Real-Time Subway, Bus, Uber Info. Yes, the Jukebox.

No, you’re not hallucinating -- the jukebox in front of you has, in fact, switched from MIA to MTA.

A new free service is now providing real-time transportation info on the screens of digital jukeboxes at more than 50 bars throughout NYC (and other hangouts in major cities across the country).

That’s right: before settling your tab for the night, you can saunter over to the jukebox and scope out your ride-home options in much the same way you would scroll through your favorite pop songs.

Find out when the nearest subway train or bus is arriving, then compare that to how many available Uber and Lyft cars are trolling the neighborhood -- all on one screen. Should you head out now, or have another drink first? With this data, you can easily make an informed decision (quite possibly, your first of the evening).