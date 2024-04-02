How to Go on an Upstate Adventure from NYC—No Car Required

Wade in swimming holes, hike in state parks, and camp with Treetop Journeys. | Photo courtesy of Treetop Journeys Wade in swimming holes, hike in state parks, and camp with Treetop Journeys. | Photo courtesy of Treetop Journeys

Since moving to Brooklyn, I set a goal for myself to spend as much time in nature as I could. But despite having lived here for over two years now, I had never ridden my bike through Prospect Park, never taken the Metro North to New York State’s plethora of nearby natural preserves—I had never even been upstate. So it felt like a good omen when Treetop Journeys popped up on my feed. Treetop Journeys is a nature excursion led by Jacob Wilner. Previously a wilderness guide, as well as a project coordinator for Prospect Park Alliance, Wilner has always been aware of the importance of exposing people to everything the outdoors has to offer. But being a Brooklyn resident himself, he also knew the strenuous effort, stress, and money that went into planning day trips and getaways, especially the challenges that come with most of us not having access to a car. That’s why, with Treetop Journeys, everything—including transit, meals, and snacks—is provided, that is, depending on which adventure you choose. They host supper hikes and overnight camping trips in places like the Catskills, Nyack, and Hudson Valley; for the latter, Wilner sends a packing list ahead of time. Both experiences include a nature outing, a creative workshop (like tie dying or yoga), and a five course, farm-to-table meal with carefully selected wine pairings, all ranging from $149 to $500.

The group goes on hikes in places like the Catskills and Hudson Valley. | Photo courtesy of Treetop Journeys

Since I had discovered Treetop Journeys at the tail end of their 2023 season, I opted for their last event, a supper hike in Upstate New York. Promptly at 9 am, a large passenger van pulled up in front of Bernie’s in Greenpoint, and our driver, Sergio, popped out to introduce himself. The group—an eclectic mix from their early twenties to late fifties—piled into the car. As soft indie music played on the stereo, we chatted amongst ourselves, discussing how we discovered the company, and how we were all constantly clamoring to flee the turbulence of the city. Once we arrived at Minnewaska State Park, Wilner met us at the base and after a few introductions, we made our way up the trail. The hike must go on, rain or shine, and in our case, we were enveloped in a consistent drizzle. But despite the overcast, the views were jaw-dropping; as we walked, we made detours and stood atop various cliffs, looking out onto what seemed to be miles of lush sweet birch trees, red maples, and hemlocks. Small mushrooms littered the grass, and the sound of a rushing waterfall reverberated in the background. Throughout the journey, Wilner paused to check in with us regularly, offering granola bars and giving everyone time to snap photos, ask questions, and admire the view. “This is a tip if you ever get thirsty,” he said, grabbing a handful of moss and squeezing it between his hands, gushes of water dripping out. We started mimicking him, digging up the moss, attempting to replicate his survivalist technique. Once the hike was over, we were again whisked away in the van, this time to Calisto Farm, an 88-acre farm at the base of the Shawangunk Mountains. Wilner immediately distributed glasses of wine and explained our creative workshop, candle-making. Gathered around a fire, we melted wax and took our pick of essential oils to blend into our candles, sipping on natural wine as the farm’s herd of goats bleated at us.

Every dinner features intricate tables capes and farm-to-table food. | Photo courtesy of Treetop Journeys

For dinner, we migrated to the candlelit barn, where a tablescape clad with bouquets of dried flowers waited for us. Chef Matthew Yee (Mena and One White Street) presented each course, which were inspired by his Chinese and Jewish heritage. Sat at a long wooden table, passing around plates of braised cabbage and shrimp with lobster sauce to strangers (who had since become new friends), the meal evoked all of the warmth that comes with a family dinner, sans the chaos. Soon enough it was all over, and I realized I would have to leave this idyllic, unadulterated oasis. On the sleepy car ride home, I reflected on the day: how, initially, I lamented having to wake up early on a Saturday, how I was hesitant about spending hours outside in the rain, only to find that by the end of it, I was sitting in the backseat of the van, well-fed and exhilarated. Our hike that day was the last of the fall season until Treetop Journeys returned in the spring, and I was already mentally mapping out when I would do it again.

