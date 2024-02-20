Underrated NYC Museums Worth Finding and Exploring

Garden at The Noguchi Museum in Astoria, Queens | Photo by Nicholas Knight. © The Isamu Noguchi Foundation and Garden Museum, NY / Artists Rights Society Garden at The Noguchi Museum in Astoria, Queens | Photo by Nicholas Knight. © The Isamu Noguchi Foundation and Garden Museum, NY / Artists Rights Society

As a major cultural and artistic hub, it should come as no surprise that New York City is home to some of the world’s most famous museums. So when it comes to foot traffic, renowned institutions like The American Museum of Natural History, The Guggenheim Museum, Museum of Modern Art, and the Metropolitan Museum of Art are never in short supply. Alongside these behemoths, art lovers can continue to expand their horizons with help from a crew of littler, but still mighty museums. From the history of NYC transit and skyscrapers to deep dives into fashion trends and Tibetan shrines, these underrated and smaller museums show a hidden side of NYC’s art scene.

"¡Moda Hoy! Latin American and Latinx Fashion Design Today" exhibit at Museum at FIT in Chelsea | Photo by Darian DiCanno

Museums in Manhattan El Museo del Barrio East Harlem

The El Barrio neighborhood in East Harlem is full of Afro-Latino, Latino, and Caribbean small businesses, community centers, and museums like El Museo del Barrio. Opened in 1969, the studio touts an impressive permanent collection that spans more than 800 years of Latin American, Caribbean, and Latino art, artifacts, photography, and video. For those looking to plan their visit ahead of time or dive deeper into the museum’s history, download the bilingual digital guide that’s available via app. Museum at FIT Chelsea

The only museum solely dedicated to fashion in NYC can be found on the Fashion Institute of Technology campus in Manhattan. The Museum at FIT lets fashion lovers explore carefully curated galleries of garments and accessories. Previous exhibitions have focused on the works of emerging Latin American artists, the impact of hip hop on fashion, and the fluctuating trend of statement sleeves. Rubin Museum of Art Chelsea

If you haven’t visited the Rubin Museum of Art, you have eight months to get to Chelsea. After 20 years, the Himalayan art and culture museum is closing the doors at its permanent location on October 6 and transitioning into a traveling exhibition of Buddhist works from the Tibetan Plateau. Make sure to see the Tibetan Buddhist Shrine Room, which displays an elaborate household shrine covered in art and ritual objects, and the Mandala Lab, which invites guests to open up all five senses through interactive videos, scents, sculpture, and instruments. The Skyscraper Museum Battery Park

Home to more than 300 skyscrapers, NYC is well-versed in the art of building up not out. So it’s no wonder that the vertical metropolis is home to an entire museum dedicated to the staggering architecture. Through exhibitions and programs, the Skyscraper Museums educates visitors on the major architects behind NYC’s skyline, as well as construction, design, technology, and environmental effects.

New York Transit Museum | Felix Lipov/Shutterstock

Museums in Brooklyn New York Transit Museum Downtown Brooklyn

New Yorkers have a love / hate relationship with the subway, but the engineering and technology that has gone into the creation of the city’s transit system is inarguably impressive. Located underground in a 1936 subway station, the New York Transit Museum walks visitors through more than 100 years of NYC’s transit history. There’s also a rotating display of vintage subway cars, some which date back to 1907.

Museum of Moving Image in Astoria | Photo by Peter Aaron/Esto, Photo courtesy of Museum of the Moving Image

Museums in Queens Museum of Moving Image Astoria

The Museum of Moving Image is a siren call to TV lovers, digital media fiends, and film buffs. Here, museum exhibitions are accompanied by regular film screenings, in-person panels with filmmakers and scholars, and access to an online archive of films. Exhibits explore entertaining topics like this year’s Oscar snubs, Jim Henson (the creator of the Muppets), and the makeup and production design from The Exorcist. The Noguchi Museum Astoria

The Noguchi Museum was the first museum in the country to be opened, designed, and installed by a living artist to display their own work. The artist was creatand landscape architect Isamu Noguchi. Lauded for his versatile and innovative approach to design that combines elements of the East and West, Noguchi created the indoor/outdoor space to encourage visitors to form attachments and decipher the work on their own. The artist’s vision is evident through the lack of barriers and informational placards around the sculptures, models, drawings, and personal possessions.

Museums in The Bronx Bartow-Pell Mansion Museum Pelham Bay Park

The stunning Bartow-Pell Mansion has been passed down from generation to generation for centuries. Designed in a Greek Revival style, the three-story home features a dramatic spiral staircase, elegant parlors, sweeping lawns, and terraced gardens. Now owned by the City of New York and used as the clubhouse for the International Garden Club, the mansion is now a public museum featuring well-kempt grounds and historically accurate 19th-century interiors.

Alice Austen House Museum in Rosebank | Brian Logan Photography/Shutterstock

Museums in Staten Island Alice Austen House Museum Rosebank

This picturesque, historic Dutch farmhouse on Staten Island was home to one of America’s earliest and most prolific women in photography, Alice Austen, and her partner Gertrude Tate in the early 19th century. Now a National Historic Landmark, the more than 300-year-old home operates as a museum for Austen’s work, which consists of 8,000 beautifully intimate photographs of her private life and street life throughout Staten Island and Manhattan. Sri Lankan Museum Stapleton Heights

At just 18 years old, Julia Wijesinghe founded the world’s first Sri Lanka museum outside of Sri Lanka. After years of building the museum’s collection, Wijesinghe now welcomes New Yorkers to expand their knowledge of Sri Lankan culture through sculptures, paintings, instruments, gemstones, and more. If you’re feeling peckish afterwards, drop by the nearby Wijesinghe family restaurant called New Lakruwana.

