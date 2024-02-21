Choose How Long Your Ink Will Last at This New NYC Tattoo Shop

Unscripted Ink tattoo shop within the Untitled Hotel | Photo by Kathryn Sheldon Unscripted Ink tattoo shop within the Untitled Hotel | Photo by Kathryn Sheldon

You may have been taught to avoid traveling down dark alleyways in NYC. We're here to tell you that Freeman Alley is the exception. On this unassuming strip, you’ll find one of the coolest new lodgings in the city, Untitled Hotel. Untitled Hotel, opened in 2023, harmoniously blends into the artistic and gritty vibe of the Lower East Side with its street-art-covered walls, sticker-laden elevators, sexy rooftop bar, and bespoke goods shop. Last week, the property debuted an on-property tattoo parlor, Unscripted Ink. The creative minds behind the ground floor shop are tattoo artists Liv Novotny, Sarah-Michelle Soto, and Erick Ramirez. As owner of Unscripted Ink, Novotny focuses on curating a healthy and comfortable environment for staff and clients. Long gone are the days of tattoo horror stories.

Owner of Unscripted Ink, Liv Novotny | Photo by Kathryn Sheldon

One way the team sets clients at ease is through the optional use of temporary or made-to-fade ink. A deep-seated fear of commitment won’t dissuade you from getting inked anymore, as these tattoos only last from one to three years. “They don’t look as dark, bold, or crispy as a permanent tattoo,” explains Novotny. “That’s the nature of the ink. They turn lighter gray and the lines expand and soften before fully fading.” And hey, that also means you wouldn’t be forever stuck with your ex’s name on your arm. The ephemeral nature of this ink attracts a diverse clientele. “Professionals, freshly 18 year olds, 78 year olds. People from all over the world come to New York to get these tattoos,” tells Novotny.

Unscripted Ink tattoo shop | Photo by Kathryn Sheldon

Guests of Untitled Hotel also receive perks at the parlor including priority booking and a $50 discount off any tattoo. From the trepidatious customers to the fearless lovers of lifelong body art, Unscripted Ink is a safe landing spot for exploring your creativity sans judgment. “I’m a fan of all tattoos,” says Novotny. “I think when you personally express yourself it’s lame for anyone to judge that. It’s your body, decorate it!” Unscripted Ink is now open at Untitled Hotel on the Lower East Side.

