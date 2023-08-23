The Ultimate Guide to Attending the 2023 US Open in NYC

Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center | Jimmie48 Photography/Shutterstock Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center | Jimmie48 Photography/Shutterstock

Every year at the end of summer, New Yorkers and spectators from around the world gather in Flushing, Queens for the country’s biggest and most anticipated tennis tournament: the US Open. Held at Flushing Meadows Corona Park (also home to one of the best public tennis courts in town), the Grand Slam tournament celebrates its 143rd anniversary this year and kicks off matches on Monday, August 28 at 11 am. Viewers can watch the sport’s biggest names, like Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek, battle it out in defense of their 2022 titles. Pre- and post-matches, there’s plenty to do in and around the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. From exploring the celeb-backed food scene around the stadium to diving into the borough’s rich cultural history, we pinky promise you’ll never be bored. Here’s our ultimate guide on what to do before and after attending IRL games at the 2023 US Open.

Fans waiting for autographs at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center | Leonard Zhukovsky/Shutterstock

Official US Open events Events at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Along with watching once-in-a-lifetime matches between tennis giants, the US Open stadium grounds also hosts a slew of exclusive programming throughout the tournament. From August 22–August 27, make your way to Flushing for the annual US Open Fan Week. Among the many events, on August 23, snag a ticket for the Stars of the Open tennis exhibition, where stars like Frances Tiafoe, Elina Svitolina, and John McEnroe will play lighthearted matches to benefit the Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund through GlobalGiving. Following that, on August 24, get an exclusive sneak peek of all the delectable bites available during the tournament at Flavors of the Open, while getting to watch this year’s potential winners practice on the courts. One of the last events to drop by is the crowd-favorite Arthur Ashe Kids Day and, regardless of the name, this day-long (and free) event fits the bill for all ages. There are performances from comedy group Dude Perfect, special appearances from crowd favorites like Coco Gauff, limited-availability bleacher seating to watch the pros practice before their main draw matches, and more. On August 31, the US Open celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community, inclusivity, and diversity with the third annual Open Pride. The event—which benefits the US Open’s “Bring Change, Be Open'' social movement—will feature a rainbow illumination of Arthur Ashe Stadium, a performance by Gotham Cheer, and the sale of US Open Pride merchandise. Finally, though not a guarantee, stick around the main courts and locker room pathways in the hopes of securing an autograph from the athletes. Although the players are sometimes ready to head right in for decompression, many fans find that determination is key here and end up with treasured selfies or signatures. Events at Rockefeller Center Think you're not good enough to participate in the US Open? Think again. A limited-time collab between Rockefeller Center and Raquet House will allow locals to play on a world-famous court. Located at the famous Center Plaza from August 24–September 1, New Yorkers can book court time after signing up for the Raquet newsletter. Also, players and spectators can keep an eye out for their favorite tennis stars who will intermittently drop by for a few rallies.

Photo courtesy of Fuku

What to eat and drink at the US Open Best restaurants at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center While tournaments like the London-based Wimbledon are known for signature dishes such as Strawberries and Cream, the US Open’s food scene encapsulates a wide breadth of our local dining landscape courtesy of popular local chefs and eateries. Within the Food Village culinary hall, there’s plenty of counter service options like Eataly, Fuku, Hill Country, Taqueria Nixtamal, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, and more. Alternatively, opt for a swanky sit-down experience at one of the seven restaurants including Aces, a seafood-centric eatery helmed by chefs Ed Brown (Ed’s Chowder) and Masaharu Morimoto (Momosan); Mojito, a Cuban-American concept led by chef David Burke (David Burke’s Tavern); and the Centurion Lounge, a travel-themed lounge for Platinum Card Members with dishes designed by chefs Cédric Vongerichten and Michael Solomonov. In total, there are also 60 concession stands spread across the facilities, which are well-stocked with beer, liquor, hot dogs, barbecue, and more, to keep you going under the strong summer rays.

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, and YouTube.