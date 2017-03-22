NYC Business Closures That Have Taken Pieces of the City's Soul

Jeremiah Moss is the pseudonymous creator of Jeremiah's Vanishing New York, a local blog launched in 2007 to document NYC's ever-changing landscape. For the past 10 years, Moss has meticulously chronicled the closures of everything from classic punk bars to cafes with cult followings. This summer, his book, Vanishing New York: How a Great City Lost Its Soul, will be published by HarperCollins.

Over a decade ago, I began to notice that the New York I loved was vanishing. While the city is always changing, this change was much bigger, more intense, and very specific. The local diversity of the streetscape was getting wiped out by a global corporate monoculture of chain stores and luxury. In that moment of crisis, I started the blog "Vanishing New York" to record the closures of local businesses and expose the phenomenon I call hyper-gentrification, a powerful force that's killing the soul of the city.