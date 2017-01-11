Be a Good Person This Holiday Season. Here's How to Volunteer All Over NYC.

Become a big

Big Brothers Big Sisters of NYC (BBBS of NYC) is looking for mentors, or Bigs. Though the impact on young New Yorkers can be huge, the time commitment is pretty minimal: You’ll meet your mentee twice a month on your own schedule and serve as a positive influence and role model in his or her life. Volunteers over the age of 21 will be matched with children between the ages of 7-17 living in all five boroughs. Currently, there’s a high demand for male volunteers to be matched with boys on the waitlist, and being willing to travel to the outer boroughs is a plus.

Spread Thanksgiving joy

Gobble Gobble Give 2016 will gather New Yorkers on Thanksgiving morning to create Thanksgiving meals as well as organize canned food, toiletry, clothing, toy, and blanket donations that will be delivered throughout the city to families, shelters, retirement communities, and more. Each shift is only 45 minutes so you’ll be able to help out and still catch part of the Macy’s Day Parade, if that’s your thing.