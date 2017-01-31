Here's How to Stay Involved & Make Your Voice Heard in NYC

Following the past week of executive orders, New Yorkers let their voices be heard during weekend protests at both JFK Airport and Battery Park.
If you’re looking for how to continue that momentum, support others, and actively fight for the causes that matter to you, here’s what else is going on around New York and online.
Getting involved doesn’t have to happen on your own. If you want to meet up with others to plan how to take action, there are several meetings with panels, programs, and working groups to attend across the city. Here are some upcoming ones to stay on top of:
Rise & Resist meeting
Rise & Resist advocates for peaceful direct action against oppressive politics. People with all different interests and skills are invited to work together to protect at-risk individuals and communities.
When: 1/31, 7pm
Where: LGBT Community Center, 208 W 13th St (West Village)
Get Organized Brooklyn: Full Group Meeting
#GetOrganizedBK has formed 15 working groups that meet once a month as a large group (in addition to doing other active work on their own). This full group meeting will have a panel discussion and then break out into working groups.
When: 2/6, 6:30pm
Where: Congregation Beth Elohim, 274 Garfield Pl (Downtown Brooklyn)
Solidarity Sundays
Solidarity Sundays hosts monthly house parties focused on promoting feminist and progressive action (that involves discussions, writing letters, making calls, and sending emails).
When: Ongoing -- the next meeting is 2/12 at 4pm
Where: Williamsburg
League of Women Voters events
The League of Women Voters’ NYC chapter hosts many educational events and open houses on topics like the Innocence Project and “Advocacy in 2017.”
When: Ongoing -- open houses are currently at capacity, but there are other educational events in the coming weeks
Where: 4 West 43rd St, Suite 615 (Midtown West)
Show your support and make your voice heard by attending protests throughout the city. You can find the most up-to-date information on where these are happening by checking Facebook event listings, Next Protest, or Take Action NYC, which has a very comprehensive calendar of protests and other events. Here are some upcoming protests to keep on your radar:
Rally against Chuck Schumer’s approval of Trump’s cabinet nominees
When: 1/31, 6pm
Where: Meet at Grand Army Plaza (Park Slope), walk to 9 Prospect Park West
No Ban No Wall! March for Muslims and Allies!
When: 2/1, 5pm
Where: Foley Square (Civic Center)
LGBT Solidarity Rally
When: 2/4, 2pm
Where: Stonewall National Monument (West Village)
Whether you have an entire weekend or a lunch break’s worth of time to offer your services, there are plenty of opportunities to volunteer all over the city -- here are a few to get you started:
Search for opportunities through New York Cares
New York Cares is a great place to start when looking to volunteer across the five boroughs. You can easily search based on neighborhood, when you’re free, and what issues you care about.
Volunteer your legal or translation skills to those affected by the Muslim Immigration ban
While the majority of those detained at JFK have since been released, there’s still a call for lawyers, translators, and other volunteers to help out those in need. The group released this update at 2:43pm on 1/30, while continuing to wait on information about the last detainee.
Get involved with the New York Civil Liberties Union
Help New Yorkers fight for their rights by contributing your skills (be it teaching experience or PR experience) to the NYCLU.
Sign up to be a part of Planned Parenthood NYC’s Activist Council
PPNYC’s Action Fund Activist Council trains volunteers on reproductive rights and justice, and gives them the tools to get involved in fundraising, outreach, and other opportunities.
Help out with the Trevor Project’s NYC branch
Provide crisis intervention and suicide prevention services for LGBTQ youth by helping out with the organization's events and partnerships.
If you’re not able to physically get involved (or even if you are), support the causes you care about by setting up monthly donations (or giving whatever amount you can afford to give) to both local and national organizations fighting for them. Here are some places that need your support right now (h/t to Joanna Rothkopf at Jezebel for many of these):
American Civil Liberties Union
Council on American-Islamic Relations (find your local chapter here)
Planned Parenthood
Make The Road New York
Families for Freedom
Immigrant Legal Resource Center
Black Alliance for Just Immigration
International Refugee Assistance Project
National Immigration Law Center
MPower Change
International Rescue Committee
Write to your local officials
Locate your officials here and write to them about the policies, programs, and issues that are important to you. The Women’s March’s list of principals makes for a good starting point for ideas. Check Facebook for different letter writing parties happening across the city.
... and then get on the phone and make calls
5calls.org provides five phone numbers and five one-minute scripts to use when calling your representatives. Typing in your location makes it easy to reach out to your local reps.
Follow The 65’s weekly call to action
The 65 makes voicing your concern very straightforward by providing focused scripts and phone numbers of elected officials.
Find your local Indivisible Group
These groups are committed to helping people make sense of what is going on in Congress and providing the tools to organize events and share best practices. Also be sure to sign up for the Indivisible Guide, which sends out national call to action emails.
Find your local Black Lives Matter chapter
Learn about the group’s guiding principles and find out about local and national events (or submit your own).
Sign this Change.org petition against the ban on refugees
This petition calls for Speaker Ryan to urge President Trump to revoke the ban on refugees.
Print and circulate this reproductive-rights zine
Started by three local New Yorkers, this printable, one-page zine informs women how to protect and care for their reproductive rights.
