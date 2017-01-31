Here's How to Stay Involved & Make Your Voice Heard in NYC

#GetOrganizedBK has formed 15 working groups that meet once a month as a large group (in addition to doing other active work on their own). This full group meeting will have a panel discussion and then break out into working groups.

When: 2/6, 6:30pm

Where: Congregation Beth Elohim, 274 Garfield Pl (Downtown Brooklyn)

Solidarity Sundays hosts monthly house parties focused on promoting feminist and progressive action (that involves discussions, writing letters, making calls, and sending emails).

When: Ongoing -- the next meeting is 2/12 at 4pm

Where: Williamsburg

The League of Women Voters’ NYC chapter hosts many educational events and open houses on topics like the Innocence Project and “Advocacy in 2017.”

When: Ongoing -- open houses are currently at capacity, but there are other educational events in the coming weeks

Where: 4 West 43rd St, Suite 615 (Midtown West)