How to Get Weed Delivered in NYC

Photo courtesy of Doobie

In a city that specializes in almost every kind of delivery service imaginable, it should be no surprise that weed can also be brought straight to your door. And although we still love shopping in-person at our local dispensaries, the accessibility and convenience of it all has our curiosity piqued. Read on for our guide on the where, what, and how of weed delivery services in NYC.

Can you have weed delivered to you in NYC without a medical card? You do not need a medical card to buy weed from the below delivery services in New York City. What neighborhoods can you get weed delivered to? It all depends on which service you’re using. There’s a map function on each website that will help you determine if your apartment is within range. What can weed delivery services bring to my apartment? Most everything that a storefront dispensary sells, including flower, prerolls, vapes, tinctures, gummies, and plenty of accessories.

Photo courtesy of Doobie

What are the weed delivery services in New York City? Doobie If you’re looking for high-quality products from Union Square Travel Agency, Doobie has you covered. The delivery arm of the downtown dispensary offers more than 300 products to choose from. Deliveries are available across all five boroughs, as well as the Hamptons during the summer months.

Urban Aroma In addition to providing cannabis delivery across the city, Urban Aroma focuses on activism, social equity, and cannabis education. While filling up your online cart, peruse the website’s resources like Cannabis 101 or Laws & Politics for interesting feature pieces and helpful guides.

Good Grades The first woman-owned recreational dispensary in New York state, Good Grades is also the first legal dispensary to open in Queens. The Jamaica-based shop’s mission, aside from selling high-quality products, is to provide an inclusive atmosphere, spread positive cannabis education, and inspire the community. Delivery from Good Grades is available throughout neighborhoods in Queens.

Housing Works Run by the Housing Works non-profit, which has supported unhoused and AIDS-affected communities since 1990, the Housing Works Cannabis Co. was the first legal recreational weed store in New York City. Delivery for a wide selection of products from LGBTQIA+-, BIPOC-, and women-led brands is available for a few neighborhoods around the Greenwich Village area.

Sesh NYC For those living in the Bronx and Upper Manhattan, Sesh NYC is the answer to your delivery questions. Through this online service, customers can peruse NY state-certified products like flower, vapes, topicals, and concentrates. The website also uses a convenient text message service for confirming and keeping track of your order.

Are there more delivery services coming to NYC soon? Gotham dispensary on the Bowery and Smacked Village in the East Village are planning to roll out delivery services at the end of summer, so keep an eye out!

