NYC Hotel Employees Share Their Most Insane Guest Stories

If you think dealing with tourists on your way to work is painful, just talk to someone who does it for a living. New York City hotel staffers are constantly welcoming a never-ending stream of visitors who do a lot worse than stop to look at a map on the subway steps. From the seriously strange sex stuff that we all know happens behind closed hotel doors to the gross debris that guests leave behind in their wake, NYC hotel clerks see it all. Here are some of their craziest stories.

Soundproofing questions are a big red flag

“A woman came to the hotel and asked to check out the luxury suites for her boss. While on a tour of the King Suites, she expressed concern about the quality of insulation of the walls and insisted on checking whether guests in adjacent rooms would be able to hear anything from ‘her boss’s’ room. She then asked the housekeeping supervisor for her help in checking the noise insulation, and headed to an adjacent room, where instead of saying anything out loud, she started jumping up and down on the bed... She left only to return a month later as a guest. The following morning of her stay, the front office received a disturbing phone call from the adjacent guests, expressing their concern about a lady's safety in the room next to theirs; it sounded like a lady was in distress and they were wondering if they should call 911. Management rushed up to the room and after knocking on the door, a tall gentleman opened the door with a smile on his face while the ‘damsel in distress’ appeared from behind him dressed as a schoolgirl. All parties were safe and sound.” -- Anonymous employee of the Paper Factory Hotel, Long Island City