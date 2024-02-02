The Ultimate Wellness Guide to NYC, Including Spas, Gyms, and Crystals

Sometimes, daily living in New York City calls for additional self-care beyond the local tradition of minding our own business. Because along with the hustling and busyness, the burnout is also so real—and we’re all in need of some downtime to recharge.

Self-care has come to mean many things for many people, but what’s most important is that we make time to prioritize it. From sleek saunas and float studios to hot new workouts or hotel packages dedicated to sleep, here’s the ultimate wellness guide to NYC.