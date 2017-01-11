What New Yorkers Say and What They Really Mean

"I'm going out east this weekend."

Translation: I'm going to the Hamptons, but for some completely insane reason I feel like this makes me sound significantly less pretentious.



“You have a washer/dryer?”

Translation: Marry me.



“You have a dishwasher?”

Translation: Marry me.



“Times Square just isn’t the same... ”

Translation: I’m 22 and saw The Lion King on Broadway when I was 10 and it was pretty rad.



“This person/that place/that thing is for hipsters.”

Translation: I call anything I don’t like “hipster,” and I am a bucket head with poor vocabulary skills.



“Did you read that thing in the New Yorker?”

Translation: I have opinions and oh boy are you about to hear them.