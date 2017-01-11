What to Do in NYC, For Anyone, Anywhere, Anytime

  • map exit
    BONNINSTUDIO/Stocksy

    e e everyone knows there are endless fun things to do in New York City. But we've all been in the situation where you're on the Upper West Side in the middle of the afternoon having lunch, but then what? We've taken the worry out of your day, so you can spend more time enjoying it without the planning. We've created mini-itineraries, so no matter morning, noon, and night, you'll get the best out of NYC, wherever you are -- from leisurely mornings in DUMBO to late night eats in Koreatown.

    Morning
    Don Debold/Flickr
    Morning

    Brooklyn Heights/DUMBO

    6:30am: Watch the sun rise at Brooklyn Heights Promenade
    From the concrete walk overlooking Manhattan, win Instagram with a shot of New York City’s iconic skyline in all its glory. It’s the poster, basically.

    7:00am: Get coffee at Brooklyn Roasting Company
    Fuel up for the day with this serious java purveyor’s signature Maple Shay, a milky, syrup-infused shot served over ice. View on Map

    8:30am: Breakfast at Almondine Bakery
    Hervé Poussot’s authentic patisserie is a carb-lover’s dream come true. Go with the flaky, buttery, messy almond croissants. View on Map

    Lauren Naefe/Stocksy

    Williamsburg

    9:00am: Elevate your caffeine game at Devocion
    With its live “green” wall and soaring skylight, Devocion isn’t just one of Brooklyn’s most stunning coffee shops -- it’s also one of the most ambitious, housing a roastery that processes Colombia beans shipped immediately after harvest. Your pour over doesn’t get fresher than this. View on Map

    10:00am: Brunch at egg
    The name says it all -- you’re getting eggs here, specifically the Rothko, an over easy egg resting inside a slice of fluffy brioche bread with melted cheddar cheese on top. View on Map

    11:30am: Visit the City Reliquary Museum
    Work off breakfast with a tour of the city’s quirkiest museum. While other New York institutions pride themselves in all the fancy stuff, the Reliquary collects everyday tchotchkes (Statue of Liberty replicas, old subway tokens). It’s like your pockets, but way better. View on Map

    TriBeCa/Battery Park City

    11:00am: Snack at Brookfield Place
    Our picks? Split a wood-fired round from Black Seed Bagel or the comte and fig ficelle from Le District’s market section. View on Map

    12:30pm: Lunch at Maman
    Opened by Michelin-starred chef Arnaud Arnal, Maman’s afternoon menu is packed full of French-inspired (well, duh) dishes like a cheesy croque, and rotating quiche of the day. If you’ve already filled up at Brookfield, grab the signature lavender hot cocoa and chocolate chip cookie to go. View on Map

    2:00pm: Hit up Artists Space
    This non-profit gallery has been showcasing new artists since 1972. Exhibits are always rotating, so catch the current one, “Union Gaucha Productions” -- a film examination of the immigration experience from South America to the U.S. -- while you can. View on Map

    Afternoon
    Shutterstock
    Afternoon

    Upper West Side

    11:00am: Visit the American Museum of Natural History
    Seeing all the exhibits in one shot is virtually impossible, but making time for a show inside the Hayden Planetarium is compulsory. The current “Dark Universe” feature, voiced by everyone’s favorite astrophysicist (ok, that’’s a small pool), Neil deGrasse Tyson, is a mind-melting take on the cosmos. View on Map

    1:00pm: Lunch at Shake Shack
    AKA NYC’s most beloved. Fuel up with the cheese-topped smashed patty along with golden crinkle cut fries and a black-and-white milkshake. View on Map

    2:30pm: Snack at Levain Bakery
    If you’re lucky, the bakers will be turning out a fresh batch of the bakery’s oversized walnut chocolate chip cookies, which manage to stay soft and crisp. It’s baking witchcraft.
    View on Map

    West Village

    12:00pm: Grab a slice at Joe’s Pizza
    Since 1975, this legendary pizza joint has been slinging solid thin-crust slices that need no fancy toppings -- just fresh tomato sauce and mozz. View on Map

    1:30pm: Get highbrow at the IFC Center
    No Marvel blockbusters here, but indie features like Elstree, a documentary that looks at the lives of actors and notable extras from the entire Star Wars franchise. View on Map

    3:00pm: Cool down at Victory Garden
    There’s no shortage of ice cream shops in the West Village, but the goat’s milk soft serve here is a must-try; we recommend the creamy salted caramel topped with a mastic wafer. View on Map

    Chelsea

    2:30pm: Snack at Chelsea Market
    New York City’s original food hall is packed full of top-notch vendors, such as Los Tacos No. 1 (get the pork taco with the works) and the city’s only all-halva purveyor Seed + Mill (the tahini soft serve is a must). View on Map

    3:30pm: Visit the Whitney Museum
    The $22 entry fee may be steep, sure. But the beautiful new building designed by Renzo Piano, plus the stunning 360 views of Manhattan once you get to the rooftop, are well worth the splurge. View on Map

    4:30pm: Walk the High Line
    More than a tourist essential, the High Line remains one of NYC’s most beautiful destinations, and the most scenic possible route uptown. View on Map

    5:00pm: Get a drink at Porchlight
    Danny Meyer’s Southern-inspired bar is a little out of the way, but the exceptional drinks -- like the electric-colored Gunmetal Blue (mezcal, Blue Curacao, peach brandy and cinnamon) -- from Booker & Dax alum Nicholas Bennett make it worth a stop. View on Map

    Kullez/Flickr

    Harlem

    3:00pm: Tour the Studio Museum
    Works of painters, sculptors and photographers hailing from the African diaspora grace the walls of this polished, two-story museum. The permanent collection is especially impressive, with more than 1,600 pieces from both modern and historic artists. View on Map

    4:30pm: Have a beer at Harlem Tavern
    With ample indoor and outdoor seating, this sprawling brew hall is a craft beer lovers’ paradise with dozens of domestic and international options. Since you’re in the neighborhood, make it a point to try a local pint like Dyckman Beer Co. View on Map

    5:30pm: Don’t miss Red Rooster
    Food world darling Marcus Samuelsson’s uptown restaurant is just as stylish as he is. The menu represents his diverse heritage -- Ethiopian-born, Swedish-raised -- with dishes like Helga’s (that’s his adoptive grandmother) meatballs with lingonberry sauce and crispy fried chicken with mashed potatoes, pickles and gravy. View on Map

    Evening
    Sarah Anderson/Thrillist
    Evening

    Lower East Side

    8:00pm: Sip at the Ten Bells
    An intimate wine bar where you’re not drinking elbow-to-elbow isn’t an easy find in the Big Apple. Thankfully, this LES spot is not only spacious enough for a crowd, but there’s an impressive list of all-natural, organic vinos -- plus good oysters to go with your glass. View on Map

    9:30pm: See a show at Mercury Lounge
    This is the place that bands go before they make it big, and for good reason: it may be no-frills, but that’s so nothing takes away from the music. View on Map

    12:00am: Late night snack at Katz’s Deli
    Pastrami on rye, need we say more? View on Map

    Midtown

    6:30pm: Stock up on Japanese snacks at Sunrise Mart/Cafe Zaiya
    Head to the back for green tea Kit Kats, strawberry Pocky and Hawaiian Sun passion fruit drinks. Pop into Cafe Zaiya just down the street for a pre-dinner dessert of silky black sesame or green tea soft serve. View on Map

    7:30pm: Feast at Keens Steakhouse
    With its collection of hanging pipes and meat-heavy menu, this quintessential New York steakhouse is a throwback to the Mad Men era. The gargantuan steaks are all prime cuts, like Keens’ signature mutton chop, lovingly seared in the broiler and finished with a luxe lamb jus. View on Map

    10:00pm: Drinks at Lantern’s Keep
    Step back into another era -- the prohibition days of the early 20th century -- at this cozy lounge for excellent retro cocktails like the Iroquois #2 made with cognac, yellow chartreuse and pineapple. You can do better than vodka soda. View on Map

    Koreatown

    10:00pm: Treat yourself to shaved ice at Grace Street
    One of the city’s most unique desserts is this cafe’s cross between ice cream and shave ice, a fluffy mound of melt-in-your mouth black sesame drizzled with condensed milk, mochi, and red beans. View on Map

    11:30pm: Get drinks at Soju Haus
    Korean soju in a variety of flavors (pomegranate, cucumber, etc.) is the focus at this wood-paneled bar/restaurant tucked inside an unmarked building. View on Map

    1:00am: Fancy up your BBQ at Kang Ho Dong Baekjeong
    This ain’t your average Korean BBQ joint. Helmed by Momofuku alum Deuki Hong, the K-pop blaring restaurant has elevated the table grilling experience by incorporating fine-dining techniques and non-traditional cuts of meat, like pork jowl. View on Map

    East Village

    11:30pm: Play games at Barcade
    Game night takes on a whole new meaning at beer hall slash arcade, Barcade, where vintage games include Donkey Kong, Frogger and Pac-Man. View on Map

    Guy Dickinson/Flickr

    1:00am: Drinks at Mother of Pearl
    Tiki without the tackiness -- leave it to veteran nightlife expert Ravi DeRossi to make the 80s trend hot again. Jane Danger mans the bar, pouring cocktails with island flair, including the Shark Eye, a mix of passion fruit, maraschino, curacao, and bourbon served in an Instagram-worthy shark-shaped vessel. View on Map

    2:30am: Pierogies at Veselka
    After a night out, there’s nothing more comforting than a plate of Veselka’s European dumplings. The golden fried version is especially good if you’re craving a salty, crispy hit. View on Map

    Red Hook

    9:00pm: See a show at Jalopy Theater
    If old-timey tunes are your thing, head here for roots music from around the world (folk, country, and blues, to name a few). View on Map

    10:30pm: Dine at Hometown Bar-B-Que
    Hop on over to this waterfront smokehouse, which slings what pitmaster Billy Durney calls Brooklyn-style ‘cue -- smoky, Sriracha-covered wings and lamb neck banh mi -- alongside traditional Texas favorites like monster beef ribs and meltingly tender brisket. View on Map

    11:30pm: Get a cocktail at Seaborne
    The final project of late cocktail expert Sasha Petraske, this secluded spot does the barman proud with skillfully balanced drinks, like a Pisco Sour that’s perfectly tart and frothy. View on Map

