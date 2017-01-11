What to Do in NYC, For Anyone, Anywhere, Anytime
Brooklyn Heights/DUMBO
6:30am: Watch the sun rise at Brooklyn Heights Promenade
From the concrete walk overlooking Manhattan, win Instagram with a shot of New York City’s iconic skyline in all its glory. It’s the poster, basically.
7:00am: Get coffee at Brooklyn Roasting Company
Fuel up for the day with this serious java purveyor’s signature Maple Shay, a milky, syrup-infused shot served over ice. View on Map
8:30am: Breakfast at Almondine Bakery
Hervé Poussot’s authentic patisserie is a carb-lover’s dream come true. Go with the flaky, buttery, messy almond croissants. View on Map
Williamsburg
9:00am: Elevate your caffeine game at Devocion
With its live “green” wall and soaring skylight, Devocion isn’t just one of Brooklyn’s most stunning coffee shops -- it’s also one of the most ambitious, housing a roastery that processes Colombia beans shipped immediately after harvest. Your pour over doesn’t get fresher than this. View on Map
10:00am: Brunch at egg
The name says it all -- you’re getting eggs here, specifically the Rothko, an over easy egg resting inside a slice of fluffy brioche bread with melted cheddar cheese on top. View on Map
11:30am: Visit the City Reliquary Museum
Work off breakfast with a tour of the city’s quirkiest museum. While other New York institutions pride themselves in all the fancy stuff, the Reliquary collects everyday tchotchkes (Statue of Liberty replicas, old subway tokens). It’s like your pockets, but way better. View on Map
TriBeCa/Battery Park City
11:00am: Snack at Brookfield Place
Our picks? Split a wood-fired round from Black Seed Bagel or the comte and fig ficelle from Le District’s market section. View on Map
12:30pm: Lunch at Maman
Opened by Michelin-starred chef Arnaud Arnal, Maman’s afternoon menu is packed full of French-inspired (well, duh) dishes like a cheesy croque, and rotating quiche of the day. If you’ve already filled up at Brookfield, grab the signature lavender hot cocoa and chocolate chip cookie to go. View on Map
2:00pm: Hit up Artists Space
This non-profit gallery has been showcasing new artists since 1972. Exhibits are always rotating, so catch the current one, “Union Gaucha Productions” -- a film examination of the immigration experience from South America to the U.S. -- while you can. View on Map
Upper West Side
11:00am: Visit the American Museum of Natural History
Seeing all the exhibits in one shot is virtually impossible, but making time for a show inside the Hayden Planetarium is compulsory. The current “Dark Universe” feature, voiced by everyone’s favorite astrophysicist (ok, that’’s a small pool), Neil deGrasse Tyson, is a mind-melting take on the cosmos. View on Map
1:00pm: Lunch at Shake Shack
AKA NYC’s most beloved. Fuel up with the cheese-topped smashed patty along with golden crinkle cut fries and a black-and-white milkshake. View on Map
2:30pm: Snack at Levain Bakery
If you’re lucky, the bakers will be turning out a fresh batch of the bakery’s oversized walnut chocolate chip cookies, which manage to stay soft and crisp. It’s baking witchcraft.
View on Map
West Village
12:00pm: Grab a slice at Joe’s Pizza
Since 1975, this legendary pizza joint has been slinging solid thin-crust slices that need no fancy toppings -- just fresh tomato sauce and mozz. View on Map
1:30pm: Get highbrow at the IFC Center
No Marvel blockbusters here, but indie features like Elstree, a documentary that looks at the lives of actors and notable extras from the entire Star Wars franchise. View on Map
3:00pm: Cool down at Victory Garden
There’s no shortage of ice cream shops in the West Village, but the goat’s milk soft serve here is a must-try; we recommend the creamy salted caramel topped with a mastic wafer. View on Map
Chelsea
2:30pm: Snack at Chelsea Market
New York City’s original food hall is packed full of top-notch vendors, such as Los Tacos No. 1 (get the pork taco with the works) and the city’s only all-halva purveyor Seed + Mill (the tahini soft serve is a must). View on Map
3:30pm: Visit the Whitney Museum
The $22 entry fee may be steep, sure. But the beautiful new building designed by Renzo Piano, plus the stunning 360 views of Manhattan once you get to the rooftop, are well worth the splurge. View on Map
4:30pm: Walk the High Line
More than a tourist essential, the High Line remains one of NYC’s most beautiful destinations, and the most scenic possible route uptown. View on Map
5:00pm: Get a drink at Porchlight
Danny Meyer’s Southern-inspired bar is a little out of the way, but the exceptional drinks -- like the electric-colored Gunmetal Blue (mezcal, Blue Curacao, peach brandy and cinnamon) -- from Booker & Dax alum Nicholas Bennett make it worth a stop. View on Map
Harlem
3:00pm: Tour the Studio Museum
Works of painters, sculptors and photographers hailing from the African diaspora grace the walls of this polished, two-story museum. The permanent collection is especially impressive, with more than 1,600 pieces from both modern and historic artists. View on Map
4:30pm: Have a beer at Harlem Tavern
With ample indoor and outdoor seating, this sprawling brew hall is a craft beer lovers’ paradise with dozens of domestic and international options. Since you’re in the neighborhood, make it a point to try a local pint like Dyckman Beer Co. View on Map
5:30pm: Don’t miss Red Rooster
Food world darling Marcus Samuelsson’s uptown restaurant is just as stylish as he is. The menu represents his diverse heritage -- Ethiopian-born, Swedish-raised -- with dishes like Helga’s (that’s his adoptive grandmother) meatballs with lingonberry sauce and crispy fried chicken with mashed potatoes, pickles and gravy. View on Map
Lower East Side
8:00pm: Sip at the Ten Bells
An intimate wine bar where you’re not drinking elbow-to-elbow isn’t an easy find in the Big Apple. Thankfully, this LES spot is not only spacious enough for a crowd, but there’s an impressive list of all-natural, organic vinos -- plus good oysters to go with your glass. View on Map
9:30pm: See a show at Mercury Lounge
This is the place that bands go before they make it big, and for good reason: it may be no-frills, but that’s so nothing takes away from the music. View on Map
12:00am: Late night snack at Katz’s Deli
Pastrami on rye, need we say more? View on Map
Midtown
6:30pm: Stock up on Japanese snacks at Sunrise Mart/Cafe Zaiya
Head to the back for green tea Kit Kats, strawberry Pocky and Hawaiian Sun passion fruit drinks. Pop into Cafe Zaiya just down the street for a pre-dinner dessert of silky black sesame or green tea soft serve. View on Map
7:30pm: Feast at Keens Steakhouse
With its collection of hanging pipes and meat-heavy menu, this quintessential New York steakhouse is a throwback to the Mad Men era. The gargantuan steaks are all prime cuts, like Keens’ signature mutton chop, lovingly seared in the broiler and finished with a luxe lamb jus. View on Map
10:00pm: Drinks at Lantern’s Keep
Step back into another era -- the prohibition days of the early 20th century -- at this cozy lounge for excellent retro cocktails like the Iroquois #2 made with cognac, yellow chartreuse and pineapple. You can do better than vodka soda. View on Map
Koreatown
10:00pm: Treat yourself to shaved ice at Grace Street
One of the city’s most unique desserts is this cafe’s cross between ice cream and shave ice, a fluffy mound of melt-in-your mouth black sesame drizzled with condensed milk, mochi, and red beans. View on Map
11:30pm: Get drinks at Soju Haus
Korean soju in a variety of flavors (pomegranate, cucumber, etc.) is the focus at this wood-paneled bar/restaurant tucked inside an unmarked building. View on Map
1:00am: Fancy up your BBQ at Kang Ho Dong Baekjeong
This ain’t your average Korean BBQ joint. Helmed by Momofuku alum Deuki Hong, the K-pop blaring restaurant has elevated the table grilling experience by incorporating fine-dining techniques and non-traditional cuts of meat, like pork jowl. View on Map
East Village
11:30pm: Play games at Barcade
Game night takes on a whole new meaning at beer hall slash arcade, Barcade, where vintage games include Donkey Kong, Frogger and Pac-Man. View on Map
1:00am: Drinks at Mother of Pearl
Tiki without the tackiness -- leave it to veteran nightlife expert Ravi DeRossi to make the 80s trend hot again. Jane Danger mans the bar, pouring cocktails with island flair, including the Shark Eye, a mix of passion fruit, maraschino, curacao, and bourbon served in an Instagram-worthy shark-shaped vessel. View on Map
2:30am: Pierogies at Veselka
After a night out, there’s nothing more comforting than a plate of Veselka’s European dumplings. The golden fried version is especially good if you’re craving a salty, crispy hit. View on Map
Red Hook
9:00pm: See a show at Jalopy Theater
If old-timey tunes are your thing, head here for roots music from around the world (folk, country, and blues, to name a few). View on Map
10:30pm: Dine at Hometown Bar-B-Que
Hop on over to this waterfront smokehouse, which slings what pitmaster Billy Durney calls Brooklyn-style ‘cue -- smoky, Sriracha-covered wings and lamb neck banh mi -- alongside traditional Texas favorites like monster beef ribs and meltingly tender brisket. View on Map
11:30pm: Get a cocktail at Seaborne
The final project of late cocktail expert Sasha Petraske, this secluded spot does the barman proud with skillfully balanced drinks, like a Pisco Sour that’s perfectly tart and frothy. View on Map
