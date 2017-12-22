Actually Cool Things to Do When Someone Visits NYC

This New Gadget Charges Your Devices Using Your Bare Hands
We’ve all been there -- your friends or family are coming to New York and you have absolutely no clue what to do with them. So you start to panic, and suddenly you’re reconsidering everything, like what do people do in NYC in their free time? Do you have a good work/life balance?! Have you ever left your apartment ever, or do you just go to work and then go home and watch Netflix every day????
To make sure your guests have the best trip ever, and you stay calm, we’ve rounded up the activities you’ll actually want to do in NYC (and included price ranges, so you don’t go into debt trying to impress your girlfriend’s aunt’s therapist). Some are classic, some are off the beaten path, and absolutely none of them include going to Times Square.
Walk the Brooklyn Bridge
Free
City Hall/Brooklyn Bridge Park
Yes, it can get crowded. But with great eating and drinking options on either end (The Dead Rabbit in FiDi and Nom Wah in Chinatown; Grimaldi’s and Juliana’s in Dumbo), not to mention those skyline views, this traditionally touristy activity is actually worth revisiting.
Go to a live TV show taping
Free
Rockefeller Center
It may sound a little touristy, but being part of a live studio audience is kind of fun. Not only can you tell everyone you know to look for a cameo of your semi-obscured face on tonight’s episode of The Tonight Show but there’s just something exciting about watching TV being made (especially when you’re doing it for free). While Saturday Night Live tickets must be procured long in advance, Late Night and The Tonight Show both have much wider availability and rehearsal tickets are available day-of.
Explore the Whitney
$
Meatpacking District
A perpetually packed museum may not sound ideal, but with its High Line-adjacent location and bounty of innovative American art exhibitions (plus a slew of bars and restaurants all within a few blocks), a day planned around the Whitney is actually multitasking at its finest.
Listen to live music at Baby’s All Right
$
Williamsburg
By day, Baby’s All Right is a solid brunch spot with lots of boozy specials. By night, it turns into one of the city’s coolest live-music venues, with new performers every night and tickets starting at just $10 per show. If your guests need any more convincing, let them know the floor is etched with a replica of the maze from The Shining.
Check out the Museum of the Moving Image
$
Astoria
Heading out to Astoria to visit this media-focused museum is not only a great way to circumvent the lines at the Met, it’s also the best place to learn the history of movies, TV, video games, and other digital media. Not even your most museum-loathing friend will be bored here.
Take a hip-hop-inspired yoga class at Y7
$
Flatiron/SoHo/Williamsburg
Ever imagine taking a yoga class in total darkness, at 90-degree temps, all while hip-hop music is blasting? If so, Y7 just made your yogi dreams come true. Started in 2013, this innovative yoga studio is just hitting its stride, and with classes starting at $22 a session it’s the perfect fitness trend to try with visiting family or friends.
Go on a bagel crawl
$
Multiple locations
New York has the best bagels in the universe, so why not spend a day trying to eat them all? Get ambitious and make a loop around the NYC “bagel belt” at some of the best spots the city has to offer -- Tompkins Square Bagels, Russ & Daughters, Black Seed Bagels, and Sadelle’s. Wear sweats.
Hang at an arcade bar on a rainy day
$
Various locations
The weather in New York rarely cooperates, so kill a day indoors with drinking and gaming at one of NYC’s many arcade bars. Ace Bar and Fat Cat are at the top of our list, but Full Circle Bar, Barcade, and Troy Liquor Bar are all great choices for a day of beers, Skee-Ball, and Ms. Pac-Man.
Discover Grand Central Station
$
Midtown East
From the best people-watching to a huge selection of shopping and dining, there’s nothing boring about spending a day at Grand Central. Take a tour of the history-rich terminal, grabbing some oysters and martinis at Grand Central Oyster Bar, checking out the “Whispering Gallery,” and pondering why Penn Station still hasn’t caught up to this.
Go rock climbing at Chelsea Piers
$
Chelsea
Chelsea Piers has lots of great activities, but the indoor rock wall is convenient, cheap, and seriously fun. Tough enough to be a challenge but still friendly for beginners, instructor-led climbing sessions are available every Tues-Thurs night for just $25 a person -- a small price to pay, considering you’d probably just be drinking otherwise.
Go to a party at House of Yes
$
Bushwick
Bushwick’s underground theater/party venue turned bar/club/performance venue is the perfect place to take that friend with high expectations for NYC nightlife. Events range from immersive Edward Scissorhands screenings (think DJs, live music, aerialists) to '80s/'90s throwback dance parties.
Grab a sandwich and people-watch in Tompkins Square Park
$
Alphabet City
While Washington Square Park or Central Park may be at the top of the tourist itinerary, Tompkins is a lesser-tapped resource almost exclusively filled with neighbors walking through or picnicking in nice weather. Grab a bagel with rainbow sprinkle cream cheese at Tompkins Square Bagels, a spicy Asian-fusion sandwich at Sunny & Annie’s Deli, or some snacks from Ray’s Candy Store and pick a bench to watch East Villagers (and not infrequently, celebrities!).
Dumpling hop in downtown Flushing
$
Flushing
People love associating New York with extravagant prices, so give your guests a much-appreciated shock when they bite into the best dumplings of their lives for only a couple bucks. Stop at White Bear for the wontons in chili oil ($5.50), Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao for Shanghai shao mai ($3), Tianjin Handmade Dumplings for assorted meat and veggie dumplings (12 for $5) and sniff your way to the rest of the day’s cheap eats spots.
Snack around Long Island City Flea and Food
$
Long Island City
Not only does this weekend food festival sport a Queens-brewed beer garden run out of a shipping container, it’s also got dozens of local vendors selling everything from crafts to antiques. Plus, it’s a frequent filming spot of the HGTV series Flea Market Flip and there’s nothing like a reality show in progress (or the opportunity to be on one) to get visitors excited about being in NYC.
Catch a hockey game at Barclays Center
$ - $$
Prospect Heights
Did you know you could scope out the coolest arena in town for as little as $15 or $20?! Pass on the more popular (re: expensive) Nets games and check out a weekday Islanders game instead.
Check out the One World Trade Center Observatory
$ - $$
Financial District
Crowds, lines, and selfie-sticks are to be expected when visiting One WTC, but these minor annoyances will be worth every minute spent atop the highest building in the Western Hemisphere. The observatory isn’t just a view, it’s an all-out experience -- one that’ll leave your guests (and even you, no matter how jaded you may be) practically speechless.
Listen to live jazz
$ - $$
Multiple locations
The city is packed with amazing venues to catch live jazz -- among them, Jazz Standard, Arthur’s Tavern, Minton's, and the Metropolitan Room. But the one you absolutely need to take your guests to is The Django. Nestled into Tribeca’s Roxy Hotel, its vaulted ceilings, vintage lighting, and excellent craft cocktails make for an experience that feels very old New York.
Explore one of the city's food halls
$ - $$
Various locations
NYC is home to more food halls and markets than ever before, meaning you can likely find one in whatever part of town you’re already in and give your guests a tour of all different kinds of cuisines. Be sure to check out Brooklyn's new Dekalb Market Hall, featuring an off-shoot of beloved Jewish deli Katz's, plus other must-try vendors selling things like pierogi and cake push-pops.
Go for a swim
$-$$
Multiple places
If your guest has checked into a hotel with a rooftop pool, don’t forget to take full advantage of this extravagance. But if not, remind them to pack a bathing suit to head to the Dream Hotel or McCarren Hotel, where you can buy day passes to lounge and day drink by the water. On a budget? Don’t forget your local public pool, like the Astoria Park Pool, which you can swim in and lounge at completely for free!
See a movie while you drink
$-$$
Multiple locations in Brooklyn
If you’re sick of playing tour guide, check out the showtimes at Williamsburg’s Nitehawk Cinema, Bushwick’s Syndicated, or Downtown Brooklyn’s Alamo Drafthouse, all of which show both new releases and classic movies with chef-created menus (not just butter-sauce covered popcorn) and cocktails served while you watch.
Take a Momofuku Milk Bar class
$$
Williamsburg
Unlock the secret to those crazy tasty Momofuku cakes with this user-friendly baking class based on Christina Tosi’s best-selling Milk Bar cookbook. Learn how to build the perfectly layered masterpiece and turn scraps into cake truffles, and then take home every delicious morsel you bake.
Drink beer at Bohemian Hall and Beer Garden
$$
Astoria
This beast of New York beer halls doesn’t just offer a great excuse to check out Astoria, it’s also a certified beer mecca that really celebrates its founders' Czech and Slovak heritage. Enjoy a huge variety of brews for $16 a pitcher, and be sure to order some authentic brats and kielbasa off the perpetually fired-up grill.
Drink your weight in whiskey at The Flatiron Room
$$
Flatiron
Boasting one of the most extensive whiskey selections on the East Coast, The Flatiron Room is THE place to get your brown booze on, one shot at a time. Finally learn the difference between whiskey and rye from educated bartenders and their guide-like menus, then dive in with one of the half-dozen tasting flights.
Watch the Knicks at MSG
$$
Midtown West
People pay $2K for Knicks tickets that aren't even that good, but if you're willing to go nosebleed just to get in and feel how exciting the garden gets for a .500 team (and it really, really does), and you hit Stubhub at the right time, you can score tickets for around $50. Just plan ahead.
Relax at a Korean day spa
$$
Flushing
Nothing takes the stress out of some mandatory tourist activities (they just had to see Times Square) like a day spent in saunas, whirlpools, and maybe a massage. Head to Spa Castle, where a day pass is $40 on weekdays and $50 on weekends, for unlimited access to three floors (and a rooftop) full of spa facilities from 8am-midnight.
Walk around Red Hook
$$
Red Hook
Taking the ferry to Red Hook is an activity in itself -- with its close-enough views of the Statue of Liberty -- but the real treat is spending the better part of a day strolling through this tiny neighborhood to shop at the boutiques on Van Brunt Street, taste locally made wine at the Red Hook Winery, fill up on seafood and play a round of mini-golf at Brooklyn Crab, and catch a concert or exhibit at Pioneer Works.
Dine, dance, and play ping-pong at Brooklyn Bazaar
$$
Greenpoint
Once housed in a warehouse, the newest rendition of the Brooklyn Bazaar, located inside an old event hall, features a full-service restaurant hawking buckets of fried chicken; a bar; a stage for nightly events including concerts, comedy, and free movie screenings; a reservable karaoke room; and more attractions, all in one very Brooklyn-feeling dark space.
Make some cool crafts
$$
Chelsea
Suburban visitors may be all about the BYOB wine and paint nights, but New Yorkers have one up on the poorly mimicked Van Gogh recreations no one really wants anyway. Book a session at Craft Jam where you can learn to make embroidered wall art, macrame plant hangers, and more on-trend crafts you’ll actually want to keep -- or be proud to gift.
Get fancy with a super-posh high tea
$$ - $$$
Multiple locations
You’re classy, right? Right. So why not show off your sophistication with a classic high tea? There are options to suit any number of budgets (Tea & Sympathy and Bosie Tea Parlor in the West Village are among the most affordable) but if you really want to impress your guests, go big with splurge-worthy teas at The Plaza, The Pierre, or The Ritz-Carlton.
Enjoy a tasting menu for < $100/person
$$ - $$$
Multiple locations
Dining out is one of the best things about visiting NYC, which is why a diverse tasting menu should definitely be on your to-do list (especially when there are actually several great ones for less than $100). The Lower East Side’s newly Michelin-starred Contra has a nightly rotating seven-course menu for just $67, while the vegetarian-leaning (and also Michelin-starred) Semilla offers eight courses for $75.
Sign up here for our daily NYC email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun New York has to offer.