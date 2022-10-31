What to See, Eat, and Do in the East Village in NYC

Wiggle Room | Photo by Spilled Milk Creative Wiggle Room | Photo by Spilled Milk Creative

Since becoming its own neighborhood in the 1960s, the East Village in New York City has blossomed into a downtown epicenter of cool where eccentricity and nightlife flourish. Edged between the Bowery/Third Avenue until Alphabet City with 14th Street to the north and Houston Street to the south, since the early 19th century, the area has been home to large immigrant populations including those of German, Ukrainian, Chinese, Japanese, and Irish descent. After eventually separating itself from the Lower East Side, it began its journey of icon status with many famed distinctions, including the birthplace of the rowdy 1970s and 80s punk and new wave music movements in part to the legendary (and now closed) CBGB; and where groundbreaking artists like Jean-Michel Basquiat and Keith Haring resided. These days, as home to top city restaurants and inimitable cultural hubs like Little Ukraine (along with being a fave for generations of new college students from nearby universities to live out their NYC-main-character moments), the neighborhood carries on its stylish and bohemian legacy. From quirky bookstores and eclectic record shops to beloved dive bars and shiny new eateries, here’s everything to see, eat, and do in the East Village.

Bonnie Slotnick’s Cookbooks | Photo by Cole Saladino for Thrillist

Dhom | Photo by Cole Saladino for Thrillist

Death & Co. | Photo by Cole Saladino for Thrillist

Photo courtesy of The Standard, East Village

