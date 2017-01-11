When Should You Buy vs. Rent in NYC?

But first... what’s a condo vs. a co-op?

Before you buy, it’s important to become snuggly close with the overabundance of real estate terminology that will no doubt confuse you right back into the lukewarm embrace of the rental market. In terms of buying, there are two types of properties in New York: condos and co-ops.

“In a co-op, you are purchasing shares in a corporation. In a condo situation, you actually own that apartment. As a co-op, there’s one parcel of ownership and you own shares in that ownership based on square footage of your apartment,” says King-Brown.

Seems simple enough. The majority of first-time buyers in New York are going to go co-op because that’s what’s available. Unless, of course, you’re a Rockefeller, Vanderbilt, or Kardashian. Then you will probably go condo and you could have stopped reading by now. Most people would LOVE to get into the condo business, but there’s a sizable price difference as two-thirds of the inventory in NYC is a co-op.