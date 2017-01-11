Events

The Ultimate NYC St. Patrick's Day Celebration Guide

By Published On 03/14/2016 By Published On 03/14/2016
St. Patrick's Day Parade in New York City
Flickr/East Midtown

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Stuff You'll Like

related

The Real Cause of Food Coma is Stranger Than You Think

related

Pharma Bro Martin Shkreli Got Banned From Twitter for Being a Weird Creep

related

All of the Insane Things Tom Hardy Does on 'Taboo'

There are countless green beer-fueled events in New York City on St. Patrick's Day -- not to mention, plenty of fantastic Irish bars to celebrate at -- so to help you narrow down your options and weed out the bad from the good, we’ve put together this guide to the absolute best St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in NYC: from parades, to concerts, to all-out drink-a-thons. Just please, don't be that guy puking green outside the Union Square subway. 

Related

related

Everything You Absolutely Must Do in NYC This Spring

related

The Best Comedy Clubs in NYC, and What Shows to See at Them

related

15 Cheap Things to Do in NYC This Weekend That Aren't Brunch

related

Everything You Absolutely Must Do in NYC This Spring
St. Patrick's Day Parade in New York City
a katz / Shutterstock.com

Date

Event

Location

Mar 17 Thu

Check out the St. Patrick’s Day Parade The world’s oldest and largest St. Patrick’s Day parade has everything you’d expect from a mega-celebration: bag pipers, dancers, shamrock-speckled floats, and tons of Irish spirit all cloaked in a sea of green.

Fifth Avenue

Check out the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Fifth Avenue The world’s oldest and largest St. Patrick’s Day parade has everything you’d expect from a mega-celebration: bag pipers, dancers, shamrock-speckled floats, and tons of Irish spirit all cloaked in a sea of green.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Mar 17 Thu

Hit the St. Paddy’s PubCrawl This annual event -- 19 years and counting! -- encourages boozing and good times with all-day pub crawls featuring loads of drink specials from bars all over the city. $5-$20/ticket.

Various locations

Hit the St. Paddy’s PubCrawl Various locations This annual event -- 19 years and counting! -- encourages boozing and good times with all-day pub crawls featuring loads of drink specials from bars all over the city. $5-$20/ticket.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Mar 17 Thu

Drink famous Irish whiskey for free Legendary Irish whiskey Tullamore DEW will be offering complimentary pours of DEW + DEW cocktails from 3-4pm at The Dead Rabbit, totally free! Specialty DEW cocktails will also be available for purchase throughout the remainder of the day.

The Dead Rabbit

Drink famous Irish whiskey for free The Dead Rabbit Legendary Irish whiskey Tullamore DEW will be offering complimentary pours of DEW + DEW cocktails from 3-4pm at The Dead Rabbit, totally free! Specialty DEW cocktails will also be available for purchase throughout the remainder of the day.

Add
The Narrowbacks Irish music band
Flickr/Steven Pisano

Date

Event

Location

Mar 17 Thu

Listen to live music from Irish bands Catch a live performance from two powerhouse Irish bands. Enjoy The Narrowbacks’ unique blend of rock music with Irish flare, and the melodious tunes of Girsa, featuring fiddle, accordion, and banjo-based ballads. $25/ticket.

Webster Hall

Listen to live music from Irish bands Webster Hall Catch a live performance from two powerhouse Irish bands. Enjoy The Narrowbacks’ unique blend of rock music with Irish flare, and the melodious tunes of Girsa, featuring fiddle, accordion, and banjo-based ballads. $25/ticket.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Mar 17 Thu

Celebrate at The Griff and Joe St. Patrick’s Day Drunktacular Enjoy this bawdy comedy event featuring comedians Griffin Newman and Joe Garden in a funhouse version of their actual apartment (the two are roommates). Lots of inappropriate laughs -- plus special appearances -- are guaranteed. $8-$10/ticket.

Union Hall

Celebrate at The Griff and Joe St. Patrick’s Day Drunktacular Union Hall Enjoy this bawdy comedy event featuring comedians Griffin Newman and Joe Garden in a funhouse version of their actual apartment (the two are roommates). Lots of inappropriate laughs -- plus special appearances -- are guaranteed. $8-$10/ticket.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Mar 17 Thu

See a screening of Leprechaun at Nitehawk Add a dose of horror to your St. Patrick’s routine with this cult classic featuring a demonic leprechaun, terrible special effects, loads of gore, and a pre-Friends Jennifer Aniston in her film debut. $15/ticket.

Nitehawk Cinema

See a screening of Leprechaun at Nitehawk Nitehawk Cinema Add a dose of horror to your St. Patrick’s routine with this cult classic featuring a demonic leprechaun, terrible special effects, loads of gore, and a pre-Friends Jennifer Aniston in her film debut. $15/ticket.

Add
St. Patrick's Day in New York City
Stuart Monk / Shutterstock.com

Date

Event

Location

Mar 17 Thu

Get wild at Green Eggs & Hammered Celebrate your Irish pride at this aggressive drinking fest that starts bright and early at 8am. Snag a pint of Guinness for $3, shots of Jameson for $4, Irish car bombs for $5, plus an Irish breakfast, face painters, stilt walkers, and blaring Irish jams. $20/ticket

Turtle Bay

Get wild at Green Eggs & Hammered Turtle Bay Celebrate your Irish pride at this aggressive drinking fest that starts bright and early at 8am. Snag a pint of Guinness for $3, shots of Jameson for $4, Irish car bombs for $5, plus an Irish breakfast, face painters, stilt walkers, and blaring Irish jams. $20/ticket

Add

Date

Event

Location

Mar 17 Thu

Learn some Irish history at the Merchant’s House Museum Explore the world of Irish immigrants who worked for the Tredwell family, one of the wealthiest merchant clans in 19th-century New York. Highlights include antique furniture, arts, and photographs, as well as a complete tour of the impeccably preserved landmark building. $8-$13/ticket.

Merchant’s House Museum

Learn some Irish history at the Merchant’s House Museum Merchant’s House Museum Explore the world of Irish immigrants who worked for the Tredwell family, one of the wealthiest merchant clans in 19th-century New York. Highlights include antique furniture, arts, and photographs, as well as a complete tour of the impeccably preserved landmark building. $8-$13/ticket.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Mar 17 Thu

Eat a three-course Irish feast Enjoy a hearty three-course Irish menu just steps from St. Patrick’s Cathedral for only $31. Specials include pastrami cured smoked salmon, lamb sliders, shepherd’s pie, and shamrock shakes.

The Omni Berkshire Fireside Restaurant

Eat a three-course Irish feast The Omni Berkshire Fireside Restaurant Enjoy a hearty three-course Irish menu just steps from St. Patrick’s Cathedral for only $31. Specials include pastrami cured smoked salmon, lamb sliders, shepherd’s pie, and shamrock shakes.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Mar 17 Thu

Chug $5 pints of Irish brews Enjoy $5 drafts of Harpoon Dry Irish stout and Irish red ale at this sprawling high-end beer garden. And yes -- you can order them green.

West End Hall

Chug $5 pints of Irish brews West End Hall Enjoy $5 drafts of Harpoon Dry Irish stout and Irish red ale at this sprawling high-end beer garden. And yes -- you can order them green.

Add
Wasabassco Burlesque show St. Patrick’s Day for Sinners red heads
Mo Pitz

Date

Event

Location

Mar 18 Fri

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day for Sinners Naked redheads, good beer and whiskey, and the tantalizing Wasabassco Burlesque troupe? There’s nothing not to like about this sexy Irish show. $20-$35/ticket.

The Bell House

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day for Sinners The Bell House Naked redheads, good beer and whiskey, and the tantalizing Wasabassco Burlesque troupe? There’s nothing not to like about this sexy Irish show. $20-$35/ticket.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Mar 20 Sun

Attend the Brooklyn St. Patrick’s Day Parade Entering its 41st year, this annual parade begins with a Catholic mass at 9am followed by a spirited march of white, green, and orange along Prospect Park West.

Prospect Park

Attend the Brooklyn St. Patrick’s Day Parade Prospect Park Entering its 41st year, this annual parade begins with a Catholic mass at 9am followed by a spirited march of white, green, and orange along Prospect Park West.

Add

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
All the NYC Halloween Events You'll Actually Want to Go To

related

READ MORE
Everything You Absolutely Must Do in NYC This Winter
Hornitos_Nov16

related

READ MORE
How to Attend the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Person

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like