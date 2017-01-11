The Ultimate NYC St. Patrick's Day Celebration Guide

There are countless green beer-fueled events in New York City on St. Patrick's Day -- not to mention, plenty of fantastic Irish bars to celebrate at -- so to help you narrow down your options and weed out the bad from the good, we’ve put together this guide to the absolute best St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in NYC: from parades, to concerts, to all-out drink-a-thons. Just please, don't be that guy puking green outside the Union Square subway.
Mar 17 Thu
Check out the St. Patrick’s Day Parade The world’s oldest and largest St. Patrick’s Day parade has everything you’d expect from a mega-celebration: bag pipers, dancers, shamrock-speckled floats, and tons of Irish spirit all cloaked in a sea of green.
Fifth Avenue
Mar 17 Thu
Hit the St. Paddy’s PubCrawl This annual event -- 19 years and counting! -- encourages boozing and good times with all-day pub crawls featuring loads of drink specials from bars all over the city. $5-$20/ticket.
Various locations
Mar 17 Thu
Drink famous Irish whiskey for free Legendary Irish whiskey Tullamore DEW will be offering complimentary pours of DEW + DEW cocktails from 3-4pm at The Dead Rabbit, totally free! Specialty DEW cocktails will also be available for purchase throughout the remainder of the day.
The Dead Rabbit
Mar 17 Thu
Listen to live music from Irish bands Catch a live performance from two powerhouse Irish bands. Enjoy The Narrowbacks’ unique blend of rock music with Irish flare, and the melodious tunes of Girsa, featuring fiddle, accordion, and banjo-based ballads. $25/ticket.
Webster Hall
Mar 17 Thu
Celebrate at The Griff and Joe St. Patrick’s Day Drunktacular Enjoy this bawdy comedy event featuring comedians Griffin Newman and Joe Garden in a funhouse version of their actual apartment (the two are roommates). Lots of inappropriate laughs -- plus special appearances -- are guaranteed. $8-$10/ticket.
Union Hall
Mar 17 Thu
See a screening of Leprechaun at Nitehawk Add a dose of horror to your St. Patrick’s routine with this cult classic featuring a demonic leprechaun, terrible special effects, loads of gore, and a pre-Friends Jennifer Aniston in her film debut. $15/ticket.
Nitehawk Cinema
Mar 17 Thu
Get wild at Green Eggs & Hammered Celebrate your Irish pride at this aggressive drinking fest that starts bright and early at 8am. Snag a pint of Guinness for $3, shots of Jameson for $4, Irish car bombs for $5, plus an Irish breakfast, face painters, stilt walkers, and blaring Irish jams. $20/ticket
Turtle Bay
Mar 17 Thu
Learn some Irish history at the Merchant’s House Museum Explore the world of Irish immigrants who worked for the Tredwell family, one of the wealthiest merchant clans in 19th-century New York. Highlights include antique furniture, arts, and photographs, as well as a complete tour of the impeccably preserved landmark building. $8-$13/ticket.
Merchant’s House Museum
Mar 17 Thu
Eat a three-course Irish feast Enjoy a hearty three-course Irish menu just steps from St. Patrick’s Cathedral for only $31. Specials include pastrami cured smoked salmon, lamb sliders, shepherd’s pie, and shamrock shakes.
The Omni Berkshire Fireside Restaurant
Mar 17 Thu
Chug $5 pints of Irish brews Enjoy $5 drafts of Harpoon Dry Irish stout and Irish red ale at this sprawling high-end beer garden. And yes -- you can order them green.
West End Hall
Mar 18 Fri
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day for Sinners Naked redheads, good beer and whiskey, and the tantalizing Wasabassco Burlesque troupe? There’s nothing not to like about this sexy Irish show. $20-$35/ticket.
The Bell House
Mar 20 Sun
Attend the Brooklyn St. Patrick’s Day Parade Entering its 41st year, this annual parade begins with a Catholic mass at 9am followed by a spirited march of white, green, and orange along Prospect Park West.
Prospect Park
