How to Get the Best View of Manhattanhenge 2017

Published On 05/26/2017
Manhattanhenge
23rd Street | Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Manhattanhenge, the twice-a-summer solar phenomenon in which the sun aligns perfectly with the borough's grid, is one of the best and worst aspects of living in New York City (Great sunset! Terrible people running into the middle of traffic to take Instagrams!). Should you want to contend with 47,000 other people for Instagram likes, here’s everything you need to know about when and where to catch the first Manhattanhenge of the year.
 
When
The first Manhattanhenge of the year kicks off on Monday, May 29, at 8:13pm. HOWEVER, it’ll only be a half-disk sunset that day, so your best bet for photos is on Tuesday, May 30 at 8:12pm, when it’s a full-disk. The second Manhattanhenge of the year will take place on Wednesday, July 12 at 8:20pm and Thursday, July 13 at 8:21.
 
If you’re looking to nerd out even more, the Museum of Natural History will host a special Manhattanhenge discussion on Tuesday, May 30 at 7pm.
 
Where
According to a guy named Neil deGrasse Tyson, the best Manhattanhenge viewing spots are 14th, 23rd, 34th, 42nd, and 57th Streets. It goes without saying that you can expect crowds, so be sure to get there early. 

