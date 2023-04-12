Since every neighborhood in New York City is a unique experience and it can sometimes seem like a daunting task to narrow down just one area to hang out in for a weekend. That’s why we’ve come prepared with a thorough rundown of some of our favorite areas to eat, drink, shop, and stay across the five boroughs. Whether you’re looking to head over to Concourse for a spring game at Yankee Stadium, brunch your heart out in Ridgewood, or people watch in Greenwich Village, here are some of the best neighborhoods in NYC to spend a weekend.