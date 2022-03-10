Support Ukraine Right Here in NYC with These Special Dinners and Events

With all eyes and ears of the world on Ukraine right now, many of us are wondering how exactly to show our support. Rising up in solidarity, NYC businesses are hosting an influx of events and fundraising efforts calling for the end of the war and to aid those affected by the conflict. Whether it’s supporting the local community of about 80,000 Ukrainian Americans by grabbing a meal at a Ukrainian-owned restaurant, or attending a musical performance to raise funds for refugees, here’s how to lend aid to Ukraine in NYC right now.

Attend a benefit lending aid to The Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund Various locations

From the teams behind Olmsted and Maison Yaki, in Prospect Heights, is the upcoming Ukraine Crisis Relief Benefit. On Monday, March 14 starting at 5:30 pm, attendees will travel along Brooklyn’s Vanderbilt Avenue starting at neighborhood farm-to-table concept Olmsted, then crossing the block to French-influenced yakitori spot Maison Yaki, followed by a stop at chef Greg Baxtrom’s latest upcoming eatery, Patti Ann’s, for small plate offerings and cocktails. As an added bonus, popular dishes from other participating NYC restaurants, like Golden Diner and Bien Cuit, will be available. Proceeds from the event will go to The Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund, which provides refugees shelter, food, and clean water; physical and mental health support; and accessible education for children. Reservations can be made online via Resy.

Thrillist TV Wine and Cheeseburger

Borscht at Veselka | Photo by Cole Saladino for Thrillist

Grab a bowl of borscht at Veselka East Village

Serving the NYC community for more than 60 years, iconic Ukrainian coffee shop and eatery Veselka has created charitable initiatives to help the Ukrainian community. First, all proceeds from borscht sales in-store and to-go will be donated to the Razom for Ukraine organization. Second, a supply effort has been created, with drop offs at their storefront, for items experiencing shortages like batteries, antibacterial wipes, and water purification tablets. A complete list of non-monetary donations can be found via the website.

Purchase tickets to a classical music concert at the Ukrainian Institute of America Upper East Side

On Saturday, March 12 at 7 pm, the Ukrainian Institute of America will be hosting a music concert that includes $35 donations per ticket purchase to the United Ukrainian American Relief Fund. A non-profit organization, the Ukrainian Institute of America showcases art, literature, and music of Ukraine and the Ukrainian diaspora through exhibitions, lectures, concerts, poetry readings, and educational courses. This weekend, the performance will feature famous classical pieces by baritone singer Randall Scarlata, violinist Solomiya Ivakhiv, and pianist Gilbert Kalish, the proceeds raised will provide humanitarian aid to Ukrainians. Tickets are available via the website.

Stop by West Village restaurants to support World Central Kitchen’s efforts Various location

In an effort to support the World Central Kitchen, Blackfoot Hospitality has pledged $1 donations from certain menu items at their restaurants. As part of the initiative, sales from these beverages and dishes will go toward serving thousands of meals to refugees displaced from their homes as well as families still in Ukraine. Head to the West Village for wine by the glass at Little Owl; Sour Temple cocktails and Calamari Salad from Market Table; West Side Fizz signature drinks and Salmon Tartare from The Clam; and specialty Wrinkle in Thyme beverages and Mushroom Tartare from The Mary Lane.

Catch innovative performances at the Ukrainian Contemporary Music Festival Upper West Side

For the third year, Kaufman Music Center will host the Ukrainian Contemporary Music Festival, which showcases traditional music and talent of Ukraine. From Friday, March 18 to Sunday, March 20, catch a wide breadth of classical compositions melded with modern interpretations that focus around the theme of Ukraine’s diverse geography, landscapes, and mythology. With the help of more than 30 musicians, explore the works of Forest Song, In the Field, and Anthropocene with tickets available for purchase via the website.

Stand in solidarity at a rally Various locations

With rallies taking place across the city, there’s plenty of opportunities to show your support for Ukraine. Follow the Razom for Ukraine Instagram page for posts regarding upcoming rallies in the city. Latest to be announced, on Friday, March 11 at 4pm there’s a Students Stand With Ukraine rally in Union Square (non-students are encouraged to attend as well).

Celebrate Ukrainian cuisine at a collaboration event Williamsburg

Led by Jewish Eastern European pop-up concept, DACHA 46, who has also been hosting Cook for Ukraine events, spend the night at a Williamsburg fundraising dinner. In collaboration with Jewish American luncheonette spot Gertie and Spanish tapas eatery Huertas, the A Supper For Ukraine feast will be hosted at Gertie on Sunday, March 13 from 5 pm–7 pm. The spread will feature a range of Ukrainian and Jewish classic fare like pelmeni, borscht, grilled sausage, and latkes along with specialty cocktails and a live DJ set. All proceeds will go directly to the Razom for Ukraine efforts. Stay tuned for more upcoming DACHA 46 events via their Instagram account.