Lifestyle

Everything You Need to Know About the Last Manhattanhenge of the Year

By Published On 07/12/2016 By Published On 07/12/2016
Manhattanhenge 42nd Street
Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

If you saw a group of people crowding around in the middle of the street with their phones out last night and assumed they were just playing Pokémon Go, you're... probably right. But Monday night was also the first night of the two-part final Manhattanhenge of 2016.

In case you're out of the sunset loop, Manhattanhenge is a twice-a-year solar phenomenon in which the sun aligns perfectly with the borough's grid. May's Manhattanhenge was ruled a letdown due to bad weather, but last night's penultimate show was a wild success worthy of at least 47 Instagram likes. 

Tonight marks the final night of Manhattanhenge 2016, should the weather remain good. According to Neil deGrasse Tyson, the best viewing spots are 14th, 23rd, 34th and 42nd Sts. You can expect to see the half-sun on the grid around 8:20pm. After the sun sets, there will be a talk with astrophysicist Jackie Faherty at the Hayden Planetarium.

Here are some of the best shots from last night's full-sun Manhattanhenge: 
 

Yup, you guessed it. #manhattanhenge

A photo posted by New York City (@gmp3)

gmp3/Instagram
beleboni/Instagram

Sign up here for our daily NYC email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun New York has to offer.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
NYC's Second Ave Subway Will Open on January 1st (Allegedly)

related

READ MORE
From Punk Shows to $3k Jackets: What CBGB and 6 Other Classic NYC Buildings Are Now

related

READ MORE
Election Day Reminder: 'Ballot Selfies' Are Illegal in New York

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like