Everything You Need to Know About the Last Manhattanhenge of the Year

If you saw a group of people crowding around in the middle of the street with their phones out last night and assumed they were just playing Pokémon Go, you're... probably right. But Monday night was also the first night of the two-part final Manhattanhenge of 2016.

In case you're out of the sunset loop, Manhattanhenge is a twice-a-year solar phenomenon in which the sun aligns perfectly with the borough's grid. May's Manhattanhenge was ruled a letdown due to bad weather, but last night's penultimate show was a wild success worthy of at least 47 Instagram likes.

Tonight marks the final night of Manhattanhenge 2016, should the weather remain good. According to Neil deGrasse Tyson, the best viewing spots are 14th, 23rd, 34th and 42nd Sts. You can expect to see the half-sun on the grid around 8:20pm. After the sun sets, there will be a talk with astrophysicist Jackie Faherty at the Hayden Planetarium.