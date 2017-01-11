I Spent the Night at Williamsburg's 'Hipster Strip Club'

Organizing the night around a dinner party is the only way I can settle into the fact that later on, I'll be going to a strip club. I don’t know what to expect, truth be told. I'm more of a frequenter of cozy, retro cocktail spots and dark, shadowy wine bars than I am of strip clubs. I've never even been to a strip club, let alone a "hipster strip club" like Pumps in Williamsburg, where I'm heading tonight.

When I heard about Pumps from a friend of a friend, who described going as a deeply uncanny experience, a kaleidoscopic carnival of oddities in the form of a "hipster strip club," I knew I had to visit. I was really curious about how Pumps fit (or didn't fit) into the pre-existing culture of strip clubs in New York. I wondered what bestowed upon it this sensationalist title of a "hipster strip club," and what in fact that even meant. Hipster is a nebulous term full of blanket signs and signifiers, and as it relates to the general vibe of a venue, I wanted to know if there was any objective merit to that designation.