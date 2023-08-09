Jam Out To Whitney Houston At This Inclusive Natural Wine Club in Brooklyn

The wine world remains an overwhelmingly white one. And while BIPOC sommeliers continue to fight for representation on the highest levels, groups catering to Black and brown consumers are slowing trying to change the culture. There's Maria Calvert and Lydia Richards’s Hispanics in Wine and Julia Coney’s Black Wine Professionals to name just two groups, both of which are carving out cool and approachable spaces for young people interested in grapes. Last year, Joan De Jesus joined the club with Wine For Me.

Wine For Me is a monthly, natural wine club in Brooklyn, described as “just some nice people drinking nice wine.” Inspired by her weekly gatherings drinking wine on her Bed Stuy stoop with friends, De Jesus, a wine lover and certified sommelier, wanted to cultivate a welcoming community where people of all backgrounds could have a place to relax, catch up with friends, and sip on glasses upon glasses of wine whilst listening to local DJs or Whitney Houston. She hosted her first party on the roof of Cherry On Top in Bushwick, and the club recently celebrated its first year anniversary in July, where nearly 80 people flocked to Prospect Park to spread out their picnic blankets and rejoice with some wine.