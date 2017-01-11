Think Your Landlord Is the Worst? Check the Latest Rankings Based on NYC Housing Data.

Most New Yorkers complain about their landlords. Some just have more things to gripe about than others -- like the poor suckers who rent an apartment from one of these people on the notorious 100 worst landlords list, which is compiled each year by the NYC Public Advocate’s office.

The latest rankings for 2016 just came out yesterday, and it includes some familiar names. Three of the top 5 have made the list two years in row. And by “top,” we really mean bottom -- as in, bad. The rankings are based on actual city data, including the number of housing- and building-code violations per building.