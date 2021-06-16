Nathalie Huerta is shaking up toxic gym culture one drag workout at a time. Also known as Coach Nat, Huerta is the founder and owner of the Oakland, California-based Queer Gym, the first of its kind in the country. Since opening in 2010, the gym (which now operates 100% online, a pivot made due to COVID) has welcomed hundreds of LGBTQ+ members with open arms, zero mirrors, and a few "Oakland Booty'' classes to boot.

"You can totally gay it up here," Huerta, 36, tells Thrillist. "In fact, we prefer it."

Whether it's preparing transgender individuals for gender affirmation surgery or connecting clients with peers who understand what they’re going through, Queer Gym's mission is to make everyone feel safe, seen, and loved for exactly who they are.

The gym is queer-owned and operated, and staffed with predominantly queer team members and coaches who take LGBTQI+ sensitivity trainings. Gender-neutral bathrooms, support for people navigating body dysmorphia, fundraisers to help clients pay for gender affirmation surgery, and volunteer sign-ups to ensure clients receive assistance during post-op are just some of the resources the gym community offers. During COVID, the gym even held weekly virtual social events to keep the good vibes going — like drag brunches gone digital.

"It's not uncommon for people to cry during yoga. It's not uncommon for people to have an emotional release," she says. "[That’s] not necessarily welcomed or seen as a positive thing if you go to a regular gym."