So, What Do People Do After Microdosing Cannabis?

Walking with my dog

I live on the east side of LA, which means there are tons of parks and neighborhood strolls within walking distance of my house. So when I head out with my pup, I love taking a low-dose edible (think: under 5mg) on a walk with me. For one thing, it makes me feel much more in tune with the world around me — the sounds, smells, and California views are all slightly heightened. But the best part is I’m not tempted to spend the entire walk looking down at my phone. I know it’s kind of counterintuitive (usually people think feeling high means lazing around on the couch), but a low-dose edible actually makes light exercise feel more pleasant and less like work for me. Endorphins, baby!

First dates

In my early 20s, my go-to first date was always heading to a bar for drinks. It’s a plan that often backfires — you’re having fun so you imbibe a little too much, and then by the end of the night you’re not sure if you actually like the person sitting across from you or if you’re just tipsy.

Now, I opt for cannabis instead of alcohol. The most important difference: I’m able to actually focus on the other person and what they are saying, and suss out if I’m actually into them without a cloud of cocktails impairing my judgement. Plus, microdosing calms my jitters, and makes me feel more confident and at ease — it helps me just be myself.