101 Ways to Do Paris Right

Sure, you already know about the 50 things you absolutely need to eat in Paris before you die, which surely goes a long way towards making your time in Paris the most incredible it can be. But are you really living your best life in Paris? Here are the 101 ways to know that you’re doing Paris right.



1. You say "Bonjour" when you walk into a shop, even when no one is looking at you

2. You buy your chocolate from Patrick Roger

3. You always pack an umbrella, because three things are certain in Paris: wine, protests, and rain

4. You wear layers, because a Parisian summer morning and winter afternoon have a lot in common

5. Wednesday or Friday nights are spent at the Louvre, because locals all know that it’s open later and the crowds are thinner

6. You don’t pay for water at dinner or lunch -- unless it’s sparkling

7. You take a Vélib along the river because it’s healthier, and less stinky than the metro

8. Baguette à la tradition is part of your daily routine

9. You buy a "carnet" of tickets for the Metro and revel in euros saved

10. You know to ignore the shopping options on the Champs Elysées in favor of the boutiques in the Marais or Saint-Germain