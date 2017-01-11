All the Things You'll Miss if You Leave Paris

Perfectly crusty baguettes

It seems like no matter where else you go in the world, the bread will never be like it is here. That’s not to say that no one anywhere makes good bread, but the sensation of tearing into a crunchy baguette fresh from a boulangerie is a total sensory experience that Paris simply does better than anywhere else in the world. The smell of the shop, the interaction with the bakers, and the feeling that you’ve cut the inside of your mouth on the salty shards of bread… none of it will ever be the same.

The endless uphill battles with shopkeepers

Discovering that cashiers elsewhere in the world don’t balk at accepting coins or that stores don’t close before the time posted on their doors are just some of the revelations awaiting anyone who has left Paris. Secretly, however, you’ll miss these quirks... at least a little bit. They make each success that much sweeter, after all. I am still in awe when people in London’s shops try to actually help me instead of just telling me something isn’t possible. Come on, dude, don’t make it so easy.