7 Things Philly Has Given the Rest of the World

Sure, we regularly thank Philly for the bounty it gives us every damn day -- La Colombe? The fluffiest donuts in all the land? PIZZA ICE CREAM?? -- but the rest of the world? Eh, maybe not so much. After all, we're not always the most, uh, empathetic populace. So we’re on a mission to change all of that. Philly is basically responsible for America in the first place, so we should be a little more famous to the world at large and not just known as a city full of rabid sports fans. So how about it -- famous Philly inventions? Maybe just the most popular children's toy, the best ice cream truck delicacy, and a bunch more things you probably didn’t know about: