An Outdoor Lover’s Guide to Leaf Peeping in and Near Philly

Fall foliage in Philly

Wissahickon Valley, Northwest

Since driving is forbidden on Forbidden Drive in Wissahickon Park, plan to explore by foot—or bike or horse (just watch where you step!)—through this 7-mile trail that’s beginner-friendly if you stay along the river banks. While gazing up at the miles of treelines with beautiful changing leaves, break out the binoculars for a National Audubon Society Important Birding Area within the park: Wissahickon Gorge. Make sure to hit the Henry Avenue Bridge within the park, too, for some of the most spectacular foliage views.

Nearby activities: The Valley Green Inn located on the trail for lunch at the 1850s inn that’s the sole remaining roadhouse on the drive that used to have many. Grab an after-hike beer at Wissahahicken Brewing Co and bites from one of the local food trucks that frequent the brewery.

Chestnut Hill, Northwest

If you want to experience the changing foliage of trees not easily found elsewhere, start here. With a large collection of trees, some dating back to the late 1800s, Morris Arboretum has maples, dogwoods, and oaks, of course. But it also has Weeping European beech, one of the largest Katsura-trees in the country, a Dawn-redwood, and other “great” trees that are beautiful in the fall. There are 92 acres in all at the arboretum so plan to spend the day strolling through the gardens.

Nearby activities: Explore the Woodmere Art Museum with its focus on local artists and stop for baked goods at the esteemed Baker Street Bread.

Museum District, Center City

This one-mile stretch between Center City’s City Hall and the Philadelphia Museum of Art is worth a stroll any time of year, but in the fall, this tree-lined avenue is at its most beautiful. It’s best done on foot to take in all the colors and also all the outdoor, public art along the way. Don’t miss walking all the way behind the art museum to get a glimpse of the banks of the Schuylkill River and all the beauty there.

Nearby activities: Outside of Paris, no other museum has as many pieces by Auguste Rodin as the Rodin Museum. For collections of African sculptures and works by Renoir, Cézanne, Matisse, Picasso, and Van Gogh, head to The Barnes Foundation. And for any first-timers, there’s always the Rocky statue and steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art for a selfie.

Adjacent to Philadelphia International Airport, Southwest

Located by the Philadelphia International Airport is a wildlife refuge with more than 10 miles of trails. In the fall, the trees turn beautiful shades, and one of the best places to take it all in is along the boardwalk that goes over one of the waterways. Another excellent way to view it all? From a canoe or kayak on the tidal Darby Creek.

Nearby activities: See one of the world’s greatest collections of racing sports cars at the Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum. Fort Mifflin features one of the only intact Revolutionary War battlefields and the only fort in Philadelphia.