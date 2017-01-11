Philly's 15 Best Music Venues, Ranked

Upper Darby

The Tower Theater has the same regal ambiance inside as it did when it opened in 1927, even as the area surrounding its location at 69th St has changed a lot. If you want to feel old-world fanciful in a venue that hosted David Bowie during one of his first-ever performances in the US, then look no further. The high ceilings lead to some stunning acoustics and a nostalgic feel that lingers no matter who you’re seeing live. Plus, it’s just across the street from the El.

Rittenhouse

It’s funny to consider “The Church” one of the hotbeds for hosting alternative music (if you liked an emo band in the aughts, you probably saw them here). The church basement (Griffin Hall) continues to be home to many punk and indie acts while still functioning as a community center in daylight. The venue doesn’t fall prey to high booking fees, in part thanks to locally beloved R5 Productions. Just beware: all good concerts might get sweaty, but they are extra overheated in the church.