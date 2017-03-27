These 12 Local Philly Podcasts Will Improve Your Commute, and Your Life

Anyone who has to endure a long walk to the El, a train ride to the other end of the city, or an excessively quiet cubicle needs the distracting power of podcasts in their life. A good podcast can be suspenseful, funny, informative, and get you to the train/work/home much more easily -- and as luck would have it, there's no shortage of podcasts based in our fair city.

Whether from local civilians or professional journalists, Philly's podcast landscape is as eclectic and diverse as the city itself, covering everything from music to haunted buildings to scholars of sexuality. Here's a look at a dozen options to get you started on a local podcast kick.