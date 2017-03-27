Lifestyle

These 12 Local Philly Podcasts Will Improve Your Commute, and Your Life

By Published On 03/27/2017 By Published On 03/27/2017
Listening to podcasts
Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock

Trending

related

Why Does Spicy Food Make It Burn When You Poop?

related

This Insane Marilyn Monroe-Themed House Is For Sale

related

Arby's Will Serve Traditional Greek Gyros With Lamb

related

Irish People Try American Cereals for the First Time

Stuff You'll Like

related

Apple Just Revealed New, Special Edition Red iPhones

related

This Human-Sized Chicken Is Going to Give You Nightmares

related

Watching Wool Get Made Is Bizarrely Satisfying

Anyone who has to endure a long walk to the El, a train ride to the other end of the city, or an excessively quiet cubicle needs the distracting power of podcasts in their life. A good podcast can be suspenseful, funny, informative, and get you to the train/work/home much more easily -- and as luck would have it, there's no shortage of podcasts based in our fair city.

Whether from local civilians or professional journalists, Philly's podcast landscape is as eclectic and diverse as the city itself, covering everything from music to haunted buildings to scholars of sexuality. Here's a look at a dozen options to get you started on a local podcast kick.

Related

related

9 Super-Easy Options for Starting a New Hobby in Philly This Year

related

What's Good on Philadelphia's FM Dial

related

11 Philly Bands You Should Be Listening To

related

9 Super-Easy Options for Starting a New Hobby in Philly This Year
podcasts
SCREENSHOT VIA ITUNES/SHUTTERSTOCK

World Cafe Words and Music

WXPN interviews your favorite musicians

The World Cafe blog lives through NPR, but Philadelphians should be proud to know that such a major music podcast hails from our very own WXPN. Brief but in-depth interviews with local and international artists, like Amos Lee and Glen Hansard, help you stay up-to-date on new music and who to see play next at World Cafe.

podcasts
SCREENSHOT VIA ITUNES/SHUTTERSTOCK

Dan and Dan Music Podcast

Two Philly experts on music news

It's the meeting of two Philly music experts, both of whom are named Dan: Dan DeLuca, music columnist from the Philadelphia Inquirer, and Dan Reed, music director and host at WXPN. In addition to their biweekly interviews with visiting musicians, Dan and Dan also break down the five biggest pieces of music news in just two minutes.

podcasts
SCREENSHOT VIA ITUNES/SHUTTERSTOCK

LOUD! FAST! PHILLY!

The seedy underbelly of Philly's punk past

If you don't know much about Philly's hardcore-punk subculture (for instance, the fact that it even existed), this podcast is here to fix that. Interviews with the likes of Ralph Darden and Jade of Posers offer a different look at Philly's rebellious past and how it shaped the city's present-day culture.

Podcasts
SCREENSHOT VIA ITUNES/SHUTTERSTOCK

Free Library of Philadelphia

Interviews and readings with your favorite authors

Philly's Free Library has a strong lineup of visiting authors, and although lectures tend to sell out quickly, you can re-listen through the archives via the author event's podcast. Get yourself started with this episode, featuring Aidy Bryant interviewing Carrie Brownstein in 2015.

related

19 Essential Apps for Living in Philly

related

What's Good on Philadelphia's FM Dial
Podcasts
SCREENSHOT VIA ITUNES/SHUTTERSTOCK

Black Tribbles Prime

Geek culture through an African-American perspective

For lovers of geek culture (comics, superheroes, and Star Trek), this podcast frames all those nerdy cult classics in a social context, and through a primarily African-American POV -- a voice often excluded from nerd talk. Think the origins of Wonder Woman, meets interviews with cosplayers, meets lengthy talks over the role of superheroes on primetime TV, all recorded live from Philly and Camden. Gutter Talk is another podcast under the Black Tribbles umbrella, focusing on comic news from Philly's own Johnny Destructo's Hero Complex.

Podcasts
SCREENSHOT VIA ITUNES/SHUTTERSTOCK

TwistedPhilly

Unraveling the untold stories and unseen places in Philly

The TwistedPhilly podcast is a great reminder that no matter how small this city can seem sometimes, there's an endless supply of stories to be told. The podcast highlights peculiar people and places in Philly (as well as Pennsylvania in general) from the state's oldest female inmate to haunted buildings to untold pieces of Philly history.

Podcasts
SCREENSHOT VIA ITUNES/SHUTTERSTOCK

NewsWorks Tonight

A daily supply of local and national news

The daily news show from WHYY teams up with local Philly media outlets like Technical.ly, PlanPhilly, Philadelphia Business Journal, and others to report and share stories. Stream them during your commute and you'll be the most informed person at your destination.

Podcasts
SCREENSHOT VIA ITUNES/SHUTTERSTOCK

Bleeding Green Nation

Biweekly discussions on your boys in green

Even when it hurts to still cheer for the Eagles, the folks at SB Nation's BGN podcast will never tire of discussing the team. Twice a week you can listen to new talk about training and what to expect later this year, with enough professionalism and humor to please even the most intense (read: obnoxious) of Eagles fans.

related

You Can Buy Something for Everyone on Your List From a Philly Business. Here's How.

related

11 Philly Bands You Should Be Listening To
Podcasts
SCREENSHOT VIA ITUNES/SHUTTERSTOCK

Beer Busters

Three beer enthusiasts drink so many beers

Dan, Wayne, and Steph are three locals who love beer and have been recording about their imbibing adventures in the Philly area since 2013. Expect to hear interviews with craft beer industry professionals, beer news, and about visits to breweries.

Podcasts
SCREENSHOT VIA ITUNES/SHUTTERSTOCK

Teagan Goes Vegan

Stories from the front lines of veganism

Teagan Kuruna is a vegan convert (and responsible for the Philadelphia Podcast Festival) who maneuvers her way alongside other vegans with interesting stories in this meat-filled world.

podcasts
SCREENSHOT VIA ITUNES/SHUTTERSTOCK

Sex with Timaree

Interviews with experts on sex and sexuality

The SWT podcast features interviews with people whose jobs or experiences make them particularly informed about various aspects of sexuality, including locals from the Philly SlutWalk, Peek-A-Boo Revue, and the Philadelphia AIDS Consortium.

Podcasts
SCREENSHOT VIA ITUNES/SHUTTERSTOCK

Drink Drank Drunk

Grammar lessons mixed with bourbon

Described as a "drinking show with a grammar problem," Drink Drank Drunk somehow fascinatingly (and tipsily) discusses grammatical topics in a way that manages to keep you captivated. Hosts Morgan and Linda cover myriad communication issues, including expired internet lingo, emoji undertones, and redundant phrasing.

Sign up here for our daily Philly email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.

Marielle Mondon is a writer from Philadelphia who survives the El thanks to Gilmore Guys. Follow her @MarielleMondon on Twitter and Instagram.

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More