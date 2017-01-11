This Is the Newest Batch of Spots Making Fabric Row Cool Again

Philadelphia is often referred to as a "city of neighborhoods," and this is certainly true -- confuse Port Richmond with Bridesburg, and you'll hear about it, loudly. But maybe more precisely we're a city of blocks, a city where the rhythm can change corner to corner, where crossing the street can feel like crossing international waters. (South St, we’re looking at you, you beautiful weirdo.)

Although technically part of Queen Village, Fabric Row has been doing its own thing since establishing itself as the city's Jewish Garment District more than 100 years ago. And while the name is still appropriate -- from luxurious silk chiffons to bolts of knock-off Louis Vuitton microfiber, it's all there -- there's plenty more than fabric retailers on this stretch of Fourth St, especially these days. After holding down the fort for years, destination gems such as Moon + Arrow and Bus Stop Shoe Boutique have plenty of new company thanks to a business baby boom, many following in the steps of Philly's maker tradition. Meet the new kids on the block this fall.