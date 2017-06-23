The Best Small Towns to Visit in Pennsylvania This Summer

Day-to-day city life can make it difficult to remember just how wonderful watching stars in the middle of the country actually is -- somehow, gazing up at a smog-filled sky pierced by police sirens just isn't quite the same. Unless your many years of city living have turned you into an emotionless industrial robot, there's a good chance that this list of weekend-worthy ventures will leave you jonesing for a road trip full of the hikes, antiquing, and Amish Dutch delicacies (scrapple, anyone?). Where better to experience Pennsylvania than these small towns across the state?
Lancaster
Why it’s so great: At the mere mention of Lancaster, you've surely already begun picturing horse-drawn carriages, vast fields, and unadorned cotton garments. But this little town is far more than the Amish lifestyle it's associated with. Less than two hours outside of Philly, it’s the go-to destination for a weekend full of breweries, outdoor adventure, Pennsylvania Dutch cuisine, and vintage shopping. Seriously, there’s so much stuff to do in Lancaster we gave it its own article. Tastings at the breweries and taprooms can easily fill up an entire weekend, but before you go ham on all those heavy beers, head up to Refreshing Mountain. Stay overnight in a cabin and take in the beautiful scenic views, or push yourself to the next level with ziplines that go as high as 3,500 feet.
Must-eat foods: The Aussie Burger at Aussie and the Fox; duck fat fries and a draft beer at Federal Taphouse; fish soufflé at Bistro Barberet.
Erie
Why it’s so great: Although Erie is technically the fourth largest city in Pennsylvania, its offerings and picturesque sunsets give it the small-town feel we all crave once summer hits. Lake Erie's Presque Isle State Park is characterized by beautiful blue water beaches, sandy shores, and a slew of outdoor activities and concession stands that make it feel like an old-fashioned day at the seaside. If you’re looking to explore the city, Erie's free Cultural Loop trolley service is a great way to hit local highlights like the Erie Playhouse, Warner Theater, and Liberty Park. And it's not a visit to Erie without a stop at Waldameer Amusement Park where you will encounter the Ravine Flyer II, a wooden roller coaster that might literally knock your socks off. All right, maybe not literally, but definitely figuratively.
Must-eat foods: Orange-vanilla twist cone at Sara's; crab bisque at Smugglers Wharf; coconut cream pie at Lawrence Park Dinor; Mona Lisa sandwich at Picasso’s The Art of Food; lime cake at Pineapple Eddie Southern Bistro.
Ridgway
Located at the eastern edge of the Allegheny National Forest, Ridgway is an artsy small town with enough charming mom & pop establishments and antique shopping to fill up an entire weekend. Set up basecamp by booking a night at Cooke's Murphy House Bed & Breakfast (the complimentary breakfast features delicious homemade muffins), or the luxurious yet comfortable Towers Victorian Inn with its ornate Victorian decor and deep clawfoot tubs. Downtown Ridgway is home to a number of art galleries and antique shops, all of which are far more fascinating after a wine tasting at Buddy Boy -- hit Two Scoops for a double dose of ice cream and kitschy antiques (most of which are for sale). A one-hour scenic drive through Cooks Forest will bring you to the Clarion River where you can canoe, kayak, river raft, or casually float down the river on an inner tube at the Pale Whale Canoe Fleet.
Must-eat foods: Ice cream at Two Scoops; Black & Blue Wings at Summit Fireside Lodge and Grill; house-made donuts at Joey's Bakery.
Zelienople
This place is the epitome of quaint, and can serve as the starting point for unforgettable day trips. After you've filled yourself to the brim with coffee and syrup at Kountry Kitchen, head up Route 19 to Indian Brave Campground and Breakneck Campground, where campers can rough it at “primitive” sites off trail or take a more luxurious approach by setting up camp inside a rustic cabin. If you plan a trip during mid-July, you'll encounter Horse Trading Days: an annual festival more than 50 years strong that highlights local crafts and food, and often welcomes as many as 40,000 guests each year. Bouncy houses, lemonade stands, cornhole tournaments, and (of course) horses will all be in attendance.
Must-eat foods: Biscuits and gravy at Kountry Kitchen; triple-dipped malted milk balls at Baldinger’s Candy; Morningside Burger and rosemary fries at Burgh'ers.
Harmony
Why it’s so great: Before you even get to Harmony, make a quick stop at the roadside Young's Custard -- the cones give soft-serve a run for its money. Just a mere 20 minutes up Route 19, you'll find McConnells Mill State Park: a natural landmark covering 2,546 miles of the Slippery Rock Creek Gorge. Nine miles worth of trails run along the water, ranging from easy to difficult depending on how many calories worth of custard you're looking to burn off. Hell's Hollow, though it may sound daunting, is a 2-mile loop that crosses Hell Run and leads you to Hells Hollow Falls, and with a little bit of careful footing, you can easily climb up the cliffside and stand behind the majestic falls. Fishing and whitewater rafting are also available for those brave enough to navigate the picturesque-yet-fierce waters. After dusk, make your way to the Harmonite Graveyard. To the naked eye, this plot of land encased by a stone wall looks empty, but it’s actually home to approximately 100 graves (only one of which is marked). To enter, visitors must push open a one-ton revolving stone gate.
Must-eat foods: Spaetzle at Harmony Inn; French crepes at Wunderbar Coffee House; pork belly nachos at Shu Brew; seasonal custard flavors at Young's Custard
Finleyville
Along Route 88 in Finleyville, you'll find Mineral Beach, a huge public pool that was built back in 1924. Visitors can easily glide into the water thanks to the pool’s sloped, undefined sides, and you’ll also find Tiki Friday Car Shows and BBQs as well as Dog Days throughout the summer. A one minute jaunt up Route 88 will lead you to Trax Farms, where you can pick your own berries, shop for fresh fruits and vegetables, visit the farm animals, pick up some fresh sandwiches at the deli, and join in on seasonal events like the Strawberry Festival and Summer Wine Tasting. Just south of Finleyville you'll find Mingo Creek County Park, a densely forested, 2,600-acre region with an approximately 120-year-old covered bridge, and the Creek Park Observatory. Throughout the year, the observatory hosts Star Parties where stargazers of all ages can climb to the top of a hill and observe the night skies through two permanently installed professional telescopes.
Must-eat foods: Pepperoni pizza at Mitty’s Restaurant & Pizzeria; melted BLT at Beach House Restaurant; 40 cent wings (Monday nights) at Hunting Lodge II.
Jim Thorpe
Nestled amongst the Poconos in the Northeastern region of Pennsylvania, Jim Thorpe is a town (not a guy) that the Swiss Tourism Board named "The Switzerland of America" due to its European-inspired architecture and, frankly, just how damn quaint it is. Jim Thorpe is rich with historical goodies like the Asa Packer Mansion, the Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway, a handful of beautiful cathedrals, and the Old Jail Museum, which hosts nighttime ghost tours. That said, the real star of this region is the variety of outdoor recreation. Try Jim Thorpe River Adventures for rafting and tubing, or visit Lehigh Gorge State Park and hike the Glen Onoko Falls Trail for stunning views -- just make sure to take the orange trail up and the blue trail down.
For a more relaxed weekend vacation, you can travel 40 minutes north to the region's largest indoor waterpark, Camelback Lodge & Aquatopia, or if you're feeling a bit more adventurous, take a one hour drive to Bushkill Falls where you'll find eight waterfalls, paddleboat rides, and mini-golf. If the Poconos beckon, don’t worry: We know plenty of things to do there as well.
Must-eat foods: Goat cheese and asparagus salad at Moya; huevos rancheros and quiche at Stone Row Pub & Eatery; crab cakes at Tony Stella’s Encore.
New Hope
Why it’s so great: One hour north of Philadelphia, this small Bucks County town is home to a nature preserve, food and wine tours, an open-air flea market, and a children's museum, meaning it’s bound to please every single road trip attendee. Bowman's Hill Wildflower Preserve offers a tranquil atmosphere and walkable trails, and Rice's Market is a great opportunity to get a taste of the local arts and crafts scene and do some early morning shopping before you hit it big at brunch. Go on a weekday to avoid crowds and to get access to the best vendors.
Before you leave town, make sure to check out Nakashima Woodworkers. George Nakashima, a revolutionary architect, purchased 9 acres of land in the 1940s and began building what is now a museum dedicated to his work and philosophy. Eight buildings sprawled along a hillside are framed by a Japanese-inspired landscape. Visitors can schedule tours to the inside of Nakashima's work compound, learn about his experiences during WWII, and see furniture being made by a group of woodworkers who continue his philosophy and practices.
Must-eat foods: Fish tacos and Guava-Lini’s at Mojito Cuba Caribe; porchetta sandwich at Triumph Brewing Company; Eggplant Ophelia at Marsha Brown.
Bethlehem
Why it’s so great: Although it's the seventh-largest city in Pennsylvania, Bethlehem still manages to embody small-town charm with a collection of museums and art galleries highlighting the region's rich history. Fill up a whole day by investigating the Hoover Mason Trestle, learning about the people and machines who built Pennsylvania at the National Museum of Industrial History, or visiting the Lehigh University Campus to see the community-made Stolfo Sculpture Garden. More local artistry can be found at The Banana Factory and SteelStacks: a multi-stage space where art films, documentaries, live music, and comedy performances take place on a daily basis. Once you've taken in all that hoity-toity culture, it's time to unwind at Dutch Springs Aqua Park. This 50-acre lake is home to gigantic inflatables including the blob, but the real bread and butter of Dutch Springs is the snorkeling and scuba adventures, where you’ll travel 100-foot depths and get up close and personal with some sea creatures.
Must-eat foods: Oysters and butterscotch pudding (though not necessarily at the same time) at Bolete Restaurant and Inn; croissant French toast with bourbon bananas at The People's Kitchen; shots hoagie at The Goose.
Ohiopyle
Why it’s so great: The name Ohiopyle is derived from a Lenape phrase ahi opihəle meaning “it turns very white,” which refers to the dozens of frothing waterfalls that fill this region. The town of Ohiopyle is a permanent home to less than 100 people year round, but it’s one of Pennsylvania's most sought-after tourist spots. The surrounding state park is comprised of over 20,000 acres of hiking, natural water slides, and endless wilderness. Whether you're looking to take a guided bike tour, challenge yourself with paddle boarding, or try your hand at fly fishing, Ohiopyle Trading Post and Wilderness Voyagers both offer a multitude of services as well as guided whitewater rafting for all skill levels.
Cucumber Falls is great for an easy hike and camera-worthy views, and although you could easily waste away a whole weekend tumbling down natural waterslides, no one should come to this part of Pennsylvania without visiting what the Smithsonian has deemed one of 28 places to visit before you die. Fallingwater is an organically designed home brought to life by Frank Lloyd Wright. Built partially over a waterfall, the innovative structure is built to compliment its surroundings, and is a must-see feat of 20th-century architecture.
Must-eat foods: Apple dumplings from Ohiopyle Bakery & Sandwich Shoppe; fried pickles at Falls Market; fresh baked sourdough bread at Bittersweet Cafe.
