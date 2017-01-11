Philly Is in the Middle of a Co-Working Boom. Here's Why.

But like colleges or restaurants, each co-working space is different. They may have differing goals, divergent philosophies, and totally opposite atmospheres. Some places are the equivalent of khakis, loafers, and espresso. Others are hoodies, flip-flops, and a beer.

Old City’s Indy Hall has both the eager friendliness of a puppy and the chummy camaraderie of an arts collective. Center City’s CultureWorks operates on a senior-year-finals-week kind of vibe: members are focused and independent, less interested in community and more interested in getting their work done. Most places are somewhere in the middle, situated in cool neighborhoods with nice views and free coffee. So it shouldn’t be a surprise when I approached three of the leading co-working spaces and asked them why our city is undergoing such a monumental a co-working boom, I got three different answers.