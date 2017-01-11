The DNC Is Coming to Philly -- Here's What You Need to Know

Um, I work at the Navy Yard

That sucks. Consider it overdue payment for being able to walk to Phillies games. (And check out detour info here.)

What if I momentarily put aside the gigantic Philly chip on my shoulder and want to take part in this historic honor bestowed on our fair city?

Well hello, sunshine! Good on ya. After most residents fled town during Popeadelphia, the Host Committee for the Democratic National Convention has been hard at work planning nonpartisan events to engage citizens in the electoral process. Check out the website and blog for info on special museum exhibits, restaurant deals, watch parties, and more.

Everything election-related makes me want to drink. Where can I do that during the DNC?

Anywhere you damn well please, thanks to this great country of ours. If you're feeling shy, our money is on West Philly being delegate-free. If you want to join in, the Host Committee is teaming up with Center City Sips on July 27th for a super-sized happy hour at Dilworth Plaza, Comcast Plaza, and Centre Square starting at 5pm. If you'd rather hole up at home and try your best to forget that the former host of Celebrity Apprentice could become leader of the Free World in November, no one would blame you.