As a Drag Performer, I Found a Sense of Belonging in Philly

Aside from that, I run a queer theater company called Jaffe St. Queer Productions, which I run with one of my drag sisters, Lili St. Queer. Before the pandemic, we put on three full-scale parody musicals. We are working on our triumphant return to the theater. The theater is where I come from and I want to be able to provide opportunities, especially for trans and nonbinary performers like myself. Oftentimes if you’re a nonbinary person who has a soprano voice, you are going to walk into an audition and the directors are going to say you have to play a woman on stage. If you’re a nonbinary performer with a low voice, you’re going to walk in and they’re going to say, great, now you are only eligible for these men’s roles. Theater, which is a very queer art form, is surprisingly very set in its gender norms. Being able to change that over these past couple of years with Jaffe St. Queer, and being able to say, why can’t you cast people in the roles they were meant to play, aside from their voice parts, has been huge. Being able to take the gender norms out of theater is something that we’re very excited to bring back.

I really love the queer scene in Philly because in a lot of other cities, there is this level of competitiveness that gets in the way of people actually connecting. In Philly, I’ve always felt like there is enough to go around for everyone. There are so many different types of drag and queer preformance in this city. We have everything and it creates this setting for us to all be supportive of each other, for all of us to connect with each other and appreciate each other because we’re not always trying to compete with each other. The diversity of the scene here means there’s something for everyone and there’s a gig for everyone. The scene is expansive in a way that I don’t know exists everywhere. Like for me, I'm a bearded queen and there has yet to be a bearded queen on RuPaul’s Drag Race and there have been times where people have looked at me and said, bearded drag isn’t drag. That’s not necessarily something that happens with people who are a part of the scene here, but it is something that happens with people who look into the scene from the outside.

I think that people would be surprised to know that we are, for the most part, very supportive of each other. We are one big crazy drag family. We are all a part of something bigger and we all really care and respect the art form that we create. Philly has a great sense of community. That oftentimes comes first: Before the gigs and before the glamour, it’s really about the community here.