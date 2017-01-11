19 Essential Apps for Living in Philly

B-cycle

Free

Android/iPhone

What it does: Remotely reserves wheels at one of the city's bikeshare kiosks.

The popularity of Philly’s new bikeshare program has been spreading since its launch last spring. If you're a diehard, avoid showing up to an empty kiosk -- register on the app, pick out a station location, and just show up and ride.

Transit Tracker

Free

Android/iPhone

What it does: Finds the nearest SEPTA locations and shows upcoming departure times.

It can be tough to navigate the public transportation in Philly when it seems that SEPTA usually considers the schedule as a light suggestion. Next time you’re waiting (and waiting) for your trolley, Transit Tracker can help you keep current on when the next one is scheduled.