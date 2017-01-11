Everything You Need to Know to Rock Made In America 2016

WHERE TO STAY FOR MADE IN AMERICA

MIA draws music fans from NYC, DC, and even Boston, so the hotel selection gets pretty slim on festival weekend. Luckily, the greater Center City area is seriously stacked with hotel options. All the major chains are repped, but the Sheraton Downtown is the closest option to the festival grounds.

If you want to get a little culture up in you, opt for a hotel over in Old City (all the way on the eastern side Center City), and you'll be just a (cobble)stone's throw from Liberty Square, Independence Hall, and a ton of dudes dressed in hilarious powdered wigs.