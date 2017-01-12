9 Super-Easy Options for Starting a New Hobby in Philly This Year

Though the Mummers that clogged the streets on New Year’s Day and our hangovers from the night before are long gone, the promise of a new year is still fresh in our minds. Some of us may have set loftier goals for 2017 than others, already too outlandish to succeed. Don't feel like you have to be That Person: There are plenty of easy ways to try something new in 2017 that don't entail coming in first in an Iron Man. When everyone else has already abandoned their resolutions, sticking with these will still make us feel like movers and shakers in the new year. Check out these hobbies, classes, and new ways to get active in Philly.