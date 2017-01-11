Free Things to Do This Winter That'll Make the Cold Suck Less

Get your drink on at one of Philly’s local breweries

The best part of having so many breweries around town is that you can tour most of them -- which includes many free samples -- for free on the weekend. Read that again: free beer. Hours and times vary, so it's best to check with each brewery first before planning your day. The bold can try our epic Philly Beer Trail. A feat often attempted, but rarely finished.

Be a tourist in your own city

How many times have you heard someone move away only to say that they wished they did all the touristy stuff while they lived here? You pass the Liberty Bell and Independence Hall all the time; you should stop in since they're both free to visit. Or bust out your warmest coat and scarf and get a tour of Old City for free with walking tours of Philadelphia -- just don’t forget to give your guide a nice tip for enduring the cold.