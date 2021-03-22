Lifestyle How to Support the Asian-American Community in Philly From AAPI nonprofits and restaurants to artists and small businesses.

Last Tuesday, eight people were killed in Atlanta-area spas, six of whom were of Asian descent. This comes after a year of racist bigotry aimed at the AAPI population, due in no small part to the former president’s rhetoric when referring to the coronavirus as the “Kung flu” or “China virus.” Over the last year, 3,795 hate incidents were reported to the Stop AAPI Hate Reporting Center, a nonprofit which tracks descrimination against Asian American and Pacific Islanders in the United States. As a response to the shootings, Philadelphians gathered for a candlelit vigil in Chinatown to discuss the event’s implications in our city. Here in Philly, we must also combat anti-Asian racism. There are a number of businesses and organizations that you can support in order to uplift the local AAPI community, now and always.

Patronize other small businesses Using art to unify, Asian Arts Initiative hosts exhibitions spotlighting artists who identify as part of the Asian diaspora (and those working within the Asian American community), performances, artist residencies, youth workshops, and serves as a community gathering space. Make a donation to the Initiative or make an appointment to view the gallery. Offering both skin treatments and products, live your most pampered life at Washington Ave. spa 2050’s Beauty and Cosmetic. For small-batch, locally made beauty products, shop serums, masks, and more from Sabbatical Beauty. Amid the bustle of Chinatown is the popular gift store Asia Crafts, an official retailer of Sanrio products like Hello Kitty and Chococat. Kensington’s Càphê Roasters is the first and only Vietnamese coffee roaster in the city, sourcing their beans from Vietnam as well as other Southeast and East Asian regions. Shop for beans online or at Riverwards Produce or Rowhouse Grocery, or pick up a freshly brewed cup at Federal Donuts and Queen and Rook Game Cafe. Speak to local power players The Mayor’s Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs consists of 25 commissioners, representing community centers like Asian Arts Initiative and Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation, who advise the mayor on policies important to Asian American communities in Philly. Connect with these commissioners to make your voice heard.

Allie Volpe is a writer based in Philadelphia. She hasn't slept in days. Follow her on Twitter: @allieevolpe