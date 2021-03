Lifestyle How to Support the Asian-American Community in Philly From AAPI nonprofits and restaurants to artists and small businesses.

Last Tuesday, eight people were killed in Atlanta-area spas, six of whom were of Asian descent. This comes after a year of racist bigotry aimed at the AAPI population, due in no small part to the former president’s rhetoric when referring to the coronavirus as the “Kung flu” or “China virus.” Over the last year, 3,795 hate incidents were reported to the Stop AAPI Hate Reporting Center, a nonprofit which tracks descrimination against Asian American and Pacific Islanders in the United States. As a response to the shootings, Philadelphians gathered for a candlelit vigil in Chinatown to discuss the event’s implications in our city. Here in Philly, we must also combat anti-Asian racism. There are a number of businesses and organizations that you can support in order to uplift the local AAPI community, now and always.

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.

Allie Volpe is a writer based in Philadelphia. She hasn't slept in days. Follow her on Twitter: @allieevolpe