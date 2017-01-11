Is It OK to Bring a Baby to a Bar or Restaurant in Philly?

An Italian restaurant in Rome recently made international news for banning children under five. Citing bad manners and general unpleasantness, the chef announced the ban on Twitter. It’s the latest in a long line of eateries across the globe that have taken a stand against the rattle and pacifier set.

Whether you cheered or booed the decision, bringing children into bars and restaurants is a divisive issue, especially in a city like Philly where there are plenty of young parents who still want to drink and eat well. Popular guides and rants about bringing babies to bars have tried to bring levity to the situation even though a lot of parents aren’t laughing. This should I/shouldn't I question touches on community spaces and who has the right to enjoy them. Do children belong in adults-only spaces? A lot of people say hell no. Babies can be loud, messy, and unpredictable.