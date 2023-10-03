This Spicy Food Festival in Philadelphia Showcases the Versatility of Kimchi

Along with the growing popularity of K-pop and K-dramas, Korean food also continues to make its mark with eateries serving everything from corn dogs to barbecue popping up across the US.

This weekend, Philadelphians will have the hands-on chance to learn more about the foundational dish of Korean cuisine, kimchi, at a day-long celebration dedicated to this fermented cabbage speciality known for promoting gut health and its spices like gochugaru, garlic, and ginger.

Taking place on October 7 from 11 am–5 pm at LOVE Park (also known as JFK Plaza), the Korean Cultural Foundation’s second annual Kimchi Festival is all about honoring kimchi and Korean fare while showcasing the beauty of Korean culture.