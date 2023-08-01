Travel to Another Dimension at This Psychedelic Immersive Exhibit in Philly

Remember when a bunch of celebrities paid a quarter of a million dollars at the mere prospect of going to space? At the time, we gawked at the idea, but now, with only a month left of summer and a chaotic election season imminent, escaping to another dimension sounds pretty good.

As it turns out, at Otherworld in Northeast Philadelphia, you can enter what feels like an entirely different universe without a down payment.

Opening August 4, choose your own adventure at the hypnotic exhibit and traverse through over 55 rooms and installations full of surrealist art, vibrant colors, and interactive decor, all up to your own interpretation. The mixed-reality playground feels akin to Where the Wild Things Are, with its variety of majestic, ethereal creatures sprawled throughout, inviting you and your imagination to wander.