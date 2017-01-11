Everyone You'll Inevitably Meet at a Phillies Game

3. Sad soul wearing an opposing team’s jersey

We have to admit, that takes some courage. Or sheer stupidity. If nothing else, it has the potential to awaken the darkest depths of Philly fandom, such as...

4. The sloppy nostalgist

Hey, at least it’s not all Phillies fans at this point! This person may very likely be wearing a 2008 World Series T-shirt and shouting, "When was the last time you won a World Series?" always confident it was before 2008, as time has stopped moving forward since then and will not restart until the Phillies are again World Series champs.

5. The believer

The believer isn’t so much nostalgic as they are calculating. No matter how badly the team plays, The Believer has spent many hours pouring over articles and team stats to solidify their hypothesis as to when the Phillies will play in and/or win the World Series again.