Sprinkle Some Holiday Magic Into Your Season at Philadelphia’s Most Festive Events

Where to Celebrate the Holidays Outdoors in Philly

Ongoing

Stadium Complex, Starting at $15

This year, Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular is moving from the suburbs to FDR Park–and the change of venue means that visitors can now ice skate along a 13,000-square-foot ice trail while experiencing giant light displays (including quintessentially Philly figures built out of lights). There’s more ice where that came from: The four-lane ice slide might just be the coolest ride in town. Defrost in the lodge with spiked hot cider.

Ongoing

Fairmount Park, Prices vary

Deck the… zoo? You heard that right: The Philadelphia Zoo’s holiday display, LumiNature, kicks off for the season November 17 with a 40-foot-tall penguin twinkling with 40,000 lights, a 25-foot-tall tree made entirely of 1,500 illuminated flamingo lawn ornaments, and more. More animal- and zoo-themed features include a sea-inspired tree, floating jellyfish, and a huge gorilla.

Ongoing

Kennett Square, Starting at $16

The annual, fan-favorite holiday display at Longwood Gardens goes retro this year with throwback lights and vintage-style tinsel. Indoor highlights harken back to an earlier time with a mid-century party scene and a vintage Christmas street display, while the outdoor grounds promise a 200-foot-long tunnel of lights that changes and morphs into different colors and patterns and a red 1969 Longwood Farms pickup truck carrying freshly-cut Christmas trees.

Ongoing

Chinatown, Free entry

Can you hear that? It’s Mariah Carey’s signature whistle tone coming from Franklin Square. The park’s annual holiday display goes up in mid-November for visitors to enjoy the glow of hundreds of thousands of lights during the Electrical Spectacle Light Show, which features plenty of popular holiday tunes. Elsewhere in Franklin Square, find street curling (a modified version of the Olympic sport), winter-themed mini golf, and a beer garden that serves, among many tasty treats, spiked hot chocolate.

Until December 24

Center City, Prices vary

Follow the scent of raclette cheese to LOVE Park for the 16th annual Christmas Village. The German-inspired outdoor market features 120 vendors—selling everything from ornaments and toys to apparel and artwork—housed in cute little wooden booths located within LOVE Park and around City Hall. Come hungry and fill up on German delicacies like bratwurst, schnitzel, käsespätzle (the German take on mac and cheese), and sip on mulled wine and the exclusive, locally-made Christmas Bock beer from Brewery Techne and Mainstay Brewing.