Every Type of Eagles Fan You'll See at the Linc

Eagles fans just can’t win. They are extremely passionate, yet often that passion is (perhaps correctly) construed as psychosis. Channeling Donovan McNabb’s passive-aggressive behavior and Terrell Owens’ flamboyant attitude, Eagles fans are both frustrated and hopeful. They have grown accustomed to losing, but that doesn’t make them losers. No, they win every time their Birds take flight, and they aren’t afraid to voice that swagger. Inevitably, these are the real-life diehards and outlandish characters you’ll see at every home game.

1. The Face Painter Who Thinks He’s in a Seinfeld Episode

You know the type. Delco’s Shaun Young put them and Section 128 on the sports map. They make a ritual of it, making sure one side is the perfect shade of green (midnight green, to be exact) and lined evenly with metallic silver on the other cheek. Add a little eye black and shoulder pads, and you’ll be seeing the devil faster than Elaine Benes.