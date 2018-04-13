Everything You Need to Do in Philly This Spring

The Eagles won the Super Bowl, spring is on the horizon, and Philadelphians are getting antsy; it’s that time of year when everyone emerges from their cuffing season-induced gaze to embrace the entertainment and nightlife scene’s upswing. From the Phillies’ return to another way to get top-tier dining on the cheap, you won’t find events like these in any other city. (But you knew that already.)
Recommended Video
Bottoms Up
Win on New Year's Eve With This Raspberry Basil Champagne Cocktail
Monday - Friday
Feb 26-Mar 9
Various locations
East Passyunk Restaurant Week returns with three-course prix fixe lunch and dinner options at over two dozen of the city’s top eateries, all conveniently located on one stretch of the avenue. Start with a $15 lunch at the POPE, or go all-out with dinner at Barcelona for $35.
Price: $15-$35
Price: $15-$35
Friday - Sunday
Mar 2-4
See some hilarious comedy starring local female, trans, and non-binary comedians
See some hilarious comedy starring local female, trans, and non-binary comedians
Bourbon & Branch, FringeArts, PHIT Comedy
For the third year running, The Bechdel Test Fest will showcase the talent of local women, trans, and non-binary comedians through a number of improv, sketch, and stand-up performances over the course of three days and as many locations.
Price: $10-$25
Price: $10-$25
Saturday
Mar 3
Talen Energy Stadium
Chester-based professional soccer team the Philadelphia Union take on the New England Revolution at their home opener. Let’s see if they can maintain for the fifth year their unbeaten home opener status.
Price: $25-$142.75
Price: $25-$142.75
Saturday
Mar 3
Various locations
Join the Philly Whiskey Walk and make your way to eight local bars, including Fox & Hound, Tavern on Broad, and Finn McCools Ale House, and taste a different Irish whiskey at each. Have it served neat, on the rocks, or with a soda mixer.
Price: $65
Price: $65
Saturday
Mar 3
Navy Yard
Philly goes hard when it comes to beer -- but you already knew that. This festival of suds takes place outdoors in early March, so dress accordingly, and sample craft beers from over two dozen breweries, including Weyerbacher and Double Nickel.
Price: $12-$75
Price: $12-$75
Saturday - Sunday
Mar 3-11
Pennsylvania Convention Center
The first signs of spring in Philly come from inside the convention center during the Philadelphia Flower Show. Between the ornate gardens, floral displays, flower shop, and numerous presentations, this week-long exhibition is a horticulturalist’s dream come true.
Price: $17-$35
Price: $17-$35
Saturday - Saturday
Mar 3-17
Multiple locations
For over 30 years, eager bar crawlers have filed onto buses and have been shuttled around the city for the ultimate St. Patty’s Day bar crawl: the Erin Express. This year, you have three opportunities to partake in the revelry. Buses depart each bar -- like Blarney Stone and New Deck Tavern -- every 15 minutes.
Price: Free
Price: Free
Wednesday - Sunday
Mar 7-18
Wilma Theater
Local contemporary ballet troupe BalletX presents their Spring series, with two world premieres from choreographers Darrell Grand Moultrie and Trey McIntyre, plus a 2014 work from Matthew Neenan.
Price: $25-$50
Price: $25-$50
Thursday - Sunday
Mar 8-18
Academy of Music
If your reference point of the ballet classic Swan Lake is Darren Aronofsky’s Black Swan, feast your eyes on the Pennsylvania Ballet’s traditional staging of the tale of a woman turned swan with an unmistakable Tchaikovsky score.
Price: $35-$159
Price: $35-$159
Friday
Mar 9
Borgata
If you’ve seen Girls Trip, you know that Tiffany Haddish is poised to be one of comedy’s biggest stars. It’s worth the trip down to Atlantic City to see her perform stand-up, a routine that encompasses everything from the raunchy to the heartwarming.
Price: $39
Price: $39
Friday - Sunday
Mar 9-11
Kimmel Center
The Philly POPS orchestra welcomes guest vocalists and Broadway alumni Debbie Gravitte, Susan Egan, and Christopher Seiber for an evening of show tunes with hits from Beauty and the Beast, My Fair Lady, Cats, Wicked, and more.
Price: $35-$151
Price: $35-$151
Saturday - Sunday
Mar 10-11
Plan your next vacation at the Travel and Adventure Show
Plan your next vacation at the Travel and Adventure Show
Pennsylvania Convention Center
If you’re due for a vacation, get some inspiration from the Philadelphia Travel and Adventure show, complete with workshops on how to travel smarter, talks from travel show hosts, and tourism and adventure exhibitors.
Price: $11-$22
Price: $11-$22
Sunday
Mar 11
16th Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard.
The annual Philadelphia St. Patrick’s Day Parade features a route down the Parkway with marching bands, dance groups, youth groups, and various local Irish groups processing for their heritage.
Price: Free
Price: Free
Saturday
Mar 17
Old City
St. Patrick’s Day is the gift that keeps on giving. This bar crawl hits more than 10 Old City watering holes, like registration hub The Gaslight, Lucha Cartel, and Las Vegas Lounge, where they’ll offer $3 beers, $4 mixed drinks, food specials, and more.
Price: $10-$25
Price: $10-$25
Monday - Sunday
Mar 19-25
Center City
Flix, Philadelphia (an independent film festival) features work from lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer filmmakers from all over the world. Screenings take place at a handful of Center City locations, with the Plays & Players theatre serving as the festival’s central hub.
Price: $75-$175
Price: $75-$175
Sunday
Mar 25
Laurel Hill Cemetery
Benjamin Franklin’s great-granddaughter, a female Revolutionary War patriot, and a famous publisher are all buried in Philly at Laurel Hill Cemetery. Stop by for a Women’s History Month walking tour that takes you past the grounds’ most notable ladies.
Price: $12-$15
Price: $12-$15
Sunday
Mar 25
Philadelphia Museum of Art
Kick off race season with The Love Run, a spring half marathon that takes racers through Center City, Old City, Chinatown, Fairmount Park, Strawberry Mansion, and back to the Art Museum. New this year is a 5K distance, too. Or you can opt to be in the cheering squad.
Price: $50-$97
Price: $50-$97
Tuesday - Sunday
Mar 27-Apr 1
Academy of Music
What happens when a washed up musician turns a class full of students into actual rock stars? You may remember School of Rock as the movie starring Jack Black, but its Broadway interpretation is coming to Philly for a limited time.
Price: $20-$145
Price: $20-$145
Saturday - Sunday
Mar 31-Apr 1
Pennsylvania Convention Center
For two days, a number of exhibits showcasing the African American experience, from inventions to black history in the press, will be shown to celebrate crucial moments in American history. Other activities include a genealogy presentation and a talk by Civil Rights movement leader and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient Dr. C.T. Vivian.
Price: Free
Price: Free
Thursday
Apr 5
Go to the block party before the season's first ballgame
Go to the block party before the season's first ballgame
Citizens Bank Park
It’s opening day for the Phillies as they take on the Miami Marlins, and before the 3:05pm first pitch, a three-hour block party will take place with entertainment, food, a huge Ferris wheel, face painters, and more.
Price: $20-$85
Price: $20-$85
Saturday - Sunday
Apr 7-15
Various locations
The Subaru Cherry Blossom Festival celebrates Japanese culture, food, music, and entertainment by honoring the coming of spring under the blooming cherry blossoms. The fest’s main event, Sakura Saturday, held at the Horticulture Center in Fairmount Park features dance troupe performances, a Harajuku Fashion Show, a pet parade, and more.
Price: Varies by event
Price: Varies by event
Sunday
Apr 15
Main Street Manayunk
Some of the best restaurants and food trucks in Manayunk -- and the city at large -- will line up along Main Street for the Manayunk StrEAT Food Festival, offering up special dishes including strawberries as the prized ingredient. Enjoy live music, a farm stand, and shopping, too.
Price: Pay-as-you-go
Price: Pay-as-you-go
Friday - Saturday
Apr 20-28
Various locations
One of the city’s most robust educational efforts, the Philadelphia Science Festival returns in its eighth year with eight days of all-ages activities, exhibitions, talks, happy hours, and more, all with the goal of promoting science, engineering, and technology.
Price: Varies by event
Price: Varies by event
Saturday
Apr 21
WHYY Building
Yogis of all skill levels can come to this all-day marathon workshop featuring 13 yoga classes ranging from Beyoncé-inspired yoga to meditation. Sign up for as many or as little of the classes as you choose. BYO yoga mat.
Price: $50-$145
Price: $50-$145
Friday - Saturday
Apr 27-May 5
Various locations
Philly Tech Week touts one of the city’s most expensive event lineups, with offerings appealing to those in the dev, creative, civic, business, media, sciences, and access communities. It’s not all business though: you can get your tech on over brunch, burlesque, and beers, too.
Price: Varies by event
Price: Varies by event
Saturday
May 5
Party at one of the biggest festivals on South Street
Party at one of the biggest festivals on South Street
South Street, from Front to Eighth Streets; and Second Street, from South to Lombard Streets
The South Street Spring Festival marks the return of warmer temps and outdoor entertainment with an all-day street fair which includes over 100 vendors, restaurants, live entertainment, kids activities, and tons of food and drink. Grab a beer and wander down the street to take in all the sights and sounds.
Price: Free, food and drink pay-as-you-go
Price: Free, food and drink pay-as-you-go
Sunday
May 6
Broad Street, from Somerville Avenue to the Navy Yard
Thousands of runners will take to Broad Street for the 39th annual Broad Street Run, a flat and fast 10-mile race that goes point-to-point from North Philly to South Philly. Whether you’re running or looking to cheer on the athletes, Broad Street will be full of excitement, from spectator spots to the droves of sweaty runners.
Price: Registration is closed for runners, but it’s free to spectate
Price: Registration is closed for runners, but it’s free to spectate
Saturday
May 19
Union Transfer
One of the city’s most acclaimed bands, Hop Along, celebrate the release of their third album Bark Your Head Off, Dog with a hometown show right in the middle of their run of spring and summer dates. Hear frontwoman Frances Quinlan’s emotive wail and revelatory songwriting in person, and feel all sorts of feelings.
Price: $18
Price: $18
Saturday
May 19
Trenton Avenue, from Morris to Dauphin
The Kensington Kinetic Sculpture Derby is one of the city’s more quirky events. Various artists and creators will ride their homemade, man-powered parade floats through Kensington, Fishtown... and a giant mud pit. The day also holds an arts festival with vendors selling local goods, food trucks, live music, and more.
Price: Free; food and drink are pay-as-you-go
Price: Free; food and drink are pay-as-you-go
Saturday - Sunday
May 19-20
Ninth Street, between Fitzwater and Wharton Streets
Before the Super Bowl, the Ninth Street Italian Market Festival is where we got our practice climbing greased poles. Aside from the race to reach the top of the lard-covered pole, the two-day festival is a major excuse to eat Italian delicacies like cannoli, pizza, meats, and cheeses, and also features live music, a half ball tournament, kids entertainment, and a religious procession.
Price: Free, food and drink pay-as-you-go
Price: Free, food and drink pay-as-you-go
Thursday - Monday
May 24-28
Independence Seaport Museum and Penn's Landing
Tall ships from all over the country and world will sail into the Philly area on the Thursday before Memorial Day, kicking off a weekend of nautical activities. Tour (or go for a ride!) on the ships and daily enjoy a family-friendly festival along the waterfront on Saturday.
Price: Ship tours and rides TBD
Price: Ship tours and rides TBD
Tuesday - Monday
May 1-28
Head to the waterfront for the opening of Spruce Street Harbor Park
Head to the waterfront for the opening of Spruce Street Harbor Park
Columbus Boulevard and Spruce Street
May Date TBD
The pop-up park on the Delaware, which boasts hammocks, multiple bars, food, floating gardens, games, waterfront seating and impeccable decorations and lighting in an Instagram-approved picturesque setting, opens for the summer season this spring.
Price: Free, food and drink pay-as-you-go
The pop-up park on the Delaware, which boasts hammocks, multiple bars, food, floating gardens, games, waterfront seating and impeccable decorations and lighting in an Instagram-approved picturesque setting, opens for the summer season this spring.
Price: Free, food and drink pay-as-you-go
Sign up here for our daily Philly email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.