Everything You Need to Do in Philly This Spring

South Street, from Front to Eighth Streets; and Second Street, from South to Lombard Streets

The South Street Spring Festival marks the return of warmer temps and outdoor entertainment with an all-day street fair which includes over 100 vendors, restaurants, live entertainment, kids activities, and tons of food and drink. Grab a beer and wander down the street to take in all the sights and sounds.

Price: Free, food and drink pay-as-you-go